Fairytale win for Hectorjayjay

Rejuvenated harness racing speed machine Hectorjayjay returned to the winner's list at Albion Park yesterday afternoon after an absence of almost two years.

And the rising 10-year-old, posting his 44th career win, could not have been more impressive.

Trainer Jack Butler might be a cruisy character, but even he could not contain his delight at the emphatic fashion of Hector's win - and the pacer's recovery.

"Absolutely stoked," Butler said. "It was an unbelievable feeling after the race. I was pretty shaky, I've got to admit. My heart was going 100 miles an hour. But it's a big thrill for us. It's been nine months of work to get him back and the whole team has put in a huge effort."

A Grand Circuit winner Hectorjayjay ( Dream Away -Sheer Finesse ( Torado Hanover ) has been plagued by suspensory ligament problems, but Butler's long and slow rehabilitation program involved treadmill work, swimming and plenty of jog work. At the pacer's first start for 22 months at Albion Park last week, he went down by just 1.2 metres to Glenferrie Hood at Albion Park in a mile rate of 1.53-7 for the 1660m trip.

He pulled up well, and at his comeback second start, stopped the clock at 1:52.7, finishing 10 metres ahead of Major Cam (Kylie Rasmussen), who only got into the clear up the home straight, and Glenferrie Hood (Pete McMullen).

Butler admits the race was run to suit - but was full of praise for young reinsman Brendan Barnes, who saved the pacer for one last ping on the home corner.

"It was awesome that it worked out so well and they did play into our hands a little bit," Butler said.

"From the draw we only had one option and that was to go back, and hope they'd do what they did, and that was run a really quick first quarter (26.5 sec). (When they slowed up) we were able to get around and get a nice sit, but Brendan drove super. He is very good young driver.

"The horse obviously took a lot from that run last week, but he's just an old professional. He doesn't get too worried about anything at the races, he just takes it all in his stride."

"Tomorrow will be the main day to make sure he is all right - but knowing the horse, I can nearly guarantee he's pulled up well.

"Just keeping him sound and healthy is our priority, but we really don't have any worries at all on that score at the moment.

"There are some nice free for alls coming up at Albion Park in June, and we'll just take it one run at a time. As the races come along, we'll go in them if we're still going along all right.

"The owners are over the moon, because obviously they didn't think he would get back to where he is. We all are. He's a lovely old horse and we're just rapt to be along for the ride."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura