Day At The Track

Man charged, betting millions in fake account

05:00 AM 31 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Commissioner Ross Barnett
Commissioner Ross Barnett

A harness racing identity will face court accused of running millions of dollars through a fake betting account.

The 61-year-old, from The Gap in Brisbane’s west, will face court next month after being charged under anti-money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws.

Detectives from the Racing Crime Squad, working with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, charged the man after a long-running investigation into his betting activities.

Commissioner Ross Barnett said the man was accused of using a false name to place bets on harness races in Queensland and Western Australia via an online account.

“The money that has gone through the account over a 10-year period is well into the millions,” he said.

“In one 16-month period — from September 2015 to December 2016 — the figure was $1.77 million.”

Police described the man as a “harness racing participant”.

The man was today granted bail and will appear in court on November 13.

By Kate Kyriacou

Reprinted with permission of The Courier-Mail

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Safe From Terror gets 18th win this year
31-Oct-2017 10:10 AM NZDT
Casino keeps money in Massachusetts
31-Oct-2017 02:10 AM NZDT
Massachusetts 3-year-olds vie in Sire Stakes
31-Oct-2017 00:10 AM NZDT
Golden Son shines; Allard wins six
30-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Sunshine Stakes; Bestinthebusiness upsets
30-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Opening feature at Dover Downs
30-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
$50,000 Open Handicap Trot Home'n Dry
30-Oct-2017 10:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News