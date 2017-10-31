Man charged, betting millions in fake account

A harness racing identity will face court accused of running millions of dollars through a fake betting account.

The 61-year-old, from The Gap in Brisbane’s west, will face court next month after being charged under anti-money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws.

Detectives from the Racing Crime Squad, working with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, charged the man after a long-running investigation into his betting activities.

Commissioner Ross Barnett said the man was accused of using a false name to place bets on harness races in Queensland and Western Australia via an online account.

“The money that has gone through the account over a 10-year period is well into the millions,” he said.

“In one 16-month period — from September 2015 to December 2016 — the figure was $1.77 million.”

Police described the man as a “harness racing participant”.

The man was today granted bail and will appear in court on November 13.

By Kate Kyriacou

Reprinted with permission of The Courier-Mail