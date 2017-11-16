Fall final four elims head Meadowlands card

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands is racing live on Saturday night with a thirteen race harness racing program featuring $20,000 eliminations for the Freshman Fall Final Four stakes and a $25,000 TVG Open prep for the pacing mares.

Racing Secretary Pete Koch found upon opening the box that each of the 2 year-old stakes would require only a single elimination to reduce each field to ten after byes had been offered to and accepted by the top money winners for each division.

Pacing fillies come first (Race 3) as they prepare for next week's $381,200 Three Diamonds final. The byes were accepted by division leaders Youaremycandygirl, Rainbow Room and Majorsspecial Lady leaving ten to vie for the seven remaining berths. Kindergarten final winner Kissin In The Sand (post #2 Tim Tetrick) is the logical favorite off of her imposing 1:50.3 win in that race, missing the track record for her division by a scant fifth of a second. Nancy Johansson conditions the filly for Marvin Katz and Bud Hatfield Stables.

The Goldsmith Maid for filly trotters (Race 5) drew eleven declarations and Kindergarten final winner Hey Blondie accepted the bye into next week's $420,750 final. With division leader Manchego passing on the event, it's a pretty even field of ten left to fight over nine spots next week with Seviyorum (PP #7)the likely choice off her runner-up finish in the Breeders Crown. She races out of the Andy and Julie Miller barn for their interests and those of Story, Inc.

The $464,650 Valley Victory final will unite Samo Different Day, who took the pass here, with nine of the ten colt trotters who will race in the elimination (Race 8). The presence of top colts such as NYSS star Fourth Dimension (Brian Sears), KYSS final winner Hat Trick Habit (Tetrick), PASS final winner Fashionwoodchopper (Dave Miller), Matron winner Wolfgang (Yannick Gingras) and Breeders Crown runner-up Met's Hall (Andy Miller) will make this a very contentious race.

The colt pacers are also a distinguished group that will see Breeders Crown champ Stay Hungry wait in the barn for the $411,700 final while Metro winner Lost In Time (Scott Zeron), Red Mile Grand Circuit star Nutcracker Sweet (Tetrick), Matron winner Springsteen (Simon Allard) and new sensation American History (Gingras) set to throw down for the nine available positions next week.

The TVG Mare Open was the only one of the four races offered to that group to fill. Seven really talented females will face the gate in the seventh race as the prep for the final for their division among the estimated $1.2 million in TVG Finals next Saturday.

Post time is 7:15 p.m.

Nick Salvi