Fall Final Four, TVG Series draws live Tuesday

03:12 AM 19 Nov 2019 NZDT
The harness racing entries and post positions will be revealed for the TVG Finals and Fall Final Four during a live post position draw on Tuesday, November 19th at 12:30 pm.

The event will be streamed exclusively on the Meadowlands Racetrack Facebook page. Fans should be sure to "Like" the Facebook page in order to view the stream.
 

The lineup on Saturday, November 23 for Fall Final Four/TVG Finals Night is a stacked one. The four events for 2-year-olds are the $505,050 Valley Victory for trotting colts and geldings, $475,100 Goldsmith Maid for trotting fillies, $401,850 Governor's Cup for pacing colts and geldings and $411,000 Three Diamonds for pacing fillies.

In addition, some of the sport's biggest names will be on the track in four TVG Finals. They include the $350,000 Open Pace, $175,000 Mares Pace, $350,000 Open Trot and $175,000 Mares Trot.

Purses for the eight races total $2,843,000. Post time is 7pm.

From the Meadowlands Media Department
