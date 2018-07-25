Jamie's Renegade a winner despite injury

Debbie and Jamie Bozman were hoping for a fun mother-daughter experience when they purchased a three-month-old filly in the summer of 2015. Although Jamie was raised around harness racing horses, trained by her father Walt Bozman Jr., she never owned one until that day.

The filly, a daughter of Pacific Renegade out of the mare Honey, was named Jamie's Renegade. She has proved to be a winner for Debbie and Jamie, but, more importantly, has proved to be resilient.

Jamie's Renegade suffered a fractured coffin bone last year, which required surgery at the New Bolton Center. She returned to training in December and is a perfect 4-for-4 this season heading to Thursday's $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund championship for 3-year-old female pacers at Harrington Raceway. She will start from post No. 2 with regular driver Russell Foster.

"After everything she's been through, it would be a Cinderella story for her if she can win," Debbie said. "Just getting her to this point is such an accomplishment. My husband and daughter have given her excellent care. I'm so proud of both of them.

"We're giving her every chance to do well. She drew well (for the DSBF final) so that's a plus."

When Jamie's Renegade joined the family's stable, she revealed herself to be a bit feisty -- more renegade than honey, for sure.

"The first day she broke both shafts of the cart," Walt said.

"She's a pistol," Debbie said.

But she also is talented.

"As she started to figure out how it was training, she was a beast," Debbie said. "Russell Foster, every time he comes off the track and hands my husband the lines, he says that she continues to impress him with every start."

Jamie's Renegade has won five of seven career races and earned $30,146. Jamie, who as a young child used to sit on her father's lap while he jogged horses, now gets to sit behind her own horse and assists with the work at the barn.

"I'm lucky enough to be able to jog (Jamie's Renegade) a lot and every day I get behind her she is fun out there," Jamie said. "She just likes to go. She is just one beast of a horse.

"She hasn't mellowed. There are days she wants to be super playful. She's trying to untie my shoelaces right now. I'm telling you, she's a trip."

The Bozmans have three horses at the moment, with a turned-out 2-year-old colt and a weanling joining Jamie's Renegade. Walt, a retired businessman, trained 1996 Maryland Sire Stakes champion trotter Nostopinhernow.

"The horses have been our family's joy," said Debbie, who is the medication buyer for Peninsula Regional Medical Center. "I'm the weekend warrior. I get to come out and spend the weekends with them."

Jamie's interest in working with the horses has increased thanks to what she calls "the family project" with Jamie's Renegade.

"It's been a lot of fun so far," Jamie said, adding with a laugh, "I'm trying to take my dad's job. He'll let me have his job, but he won't let me have his check."

A win by Jamie's Renegade on Thursday would add to the fun. Harrington Raceway hosts DSBF championships for 3-year-old male and female trotters and pacers as part of its annual Governor's Day program. Racing begins at 7 p.m. (EDT).

"It's going to be nerve-wracking waiting for the race," Jamie said. "It's going to be a tough race. Everyone in there is going to be really good. We're just hoping to come home strong."

