Family sharing a mountain of fun

Victorious trainer-driver Graeme Whittle after the Geelong win with Floating Mountain. Wife Carol and sons Matthew and Ashley join the celebrations.

Veteran Victorian harness racing driver Graeme Whittle is fresh from a Group Three success, but he's more than willing to hand the reins over to his son Matthew at any time.

The 76-year-old is one of the most experienced horsemen going around and has the rare distinction of having driven at the Melbourne Showgrounds, Moonee Valley and Melton.

"I love driving, but if Matthew is available and wants to jump on there's not a problem. Our stable is a family concern, including my wife Carol and our other son Ashley, and we just all thoroughly enjoy it," he said.

Whittle showed a fine touch with a nice drive to land Floating Mountain (Skyvalley NZ-Kyvalley Diva NZ (Pine Chip US) in the $20,000 Group 3 Aldebaran Park Breeders Crown 2YO Silver Trot at Geelong on Tuesday night.

"We had a bit of luck along the way because there were two gallopers at the start so that virtually left a field of four," the modest Whittle said.

"Then when we were all settling down to fight it out turning for home, the short-priced favorite went off stride. Anyway, we did everything right and we were lucky enough to just hold on and beat Matt Craven on Miss Maia."

He said it was a relief to have Floating Mountain back racing without any issues.

"That was only his fourth race start at Geelong. At his second start he ran 4th at 100/1 in the Home Grown Classic Final at Melton in May and then got a hoof abscess and we missed the Vicbred Tatlow series," he said.

"Then he galloped at his next start back and we didn't get a run in the Redwood at Maryborough, which was a shame because I've finished runner-up in that race on three occasions."

Floating Mountain has drawn the pole at Bendigo tomorrow night in the $7000 Steel Deals 2YO Trot, but this time with Matthew Whittle taking the reins.

"Matthew can drive at most of the night meetings, but he's not available during the day through his work as an engineer. I haven't got a problem in sharing the driving. And besides, it's Matthew who owns the horse," Whittle said.

Based at Coimadai, near Melbourne, halfway between Bacchus Marsh and Melton, Whittle says he's been involved in harness racing for more than 55 years.

"I started out when I was about 21 or 22 and actually drove my first winner at Leeton in the Breeders Crown Consolation," he said.

"I worked as a boner at the abattoirs, starting at four in the morning, which meant I could work the horses as well.

"We used to train on a track at Maribyrnong, about 10kms from the Melbourne CBD. Around that area, which includes Ascot Vale, there used to be big numbers of horses.

"But I think it was the council that decided to sell the land and it's now got one of the biggest shopping centres in Australia there, in Highpoint Shopping Centre. So, we moved out to Coimadai and we've been there for the past 41 years."

Whittle enjoyed a huge amount of success in the 1980s with such great horses as Tweedsmuir (Tarport King-Scottish Lassie) and Joueur (Dale Spring-Petite Fleur). The pair campaigned against some of the best and won numerous Cups and Free-For-All events.

"The old Melbourne Showgrounds had heaps of atmosphere, but Melton is a magnificent track. And I suppose I probably still have a soft spot for Moonee Valley because that's where I won a Sires Stakes Final with The Slow Coach, back in 1990s," he said.

Whittle said they ended up with Floating Mountain after he had the misfortune of losing a broodmare.

"When she died, Ashley decided he'd go and find a replacement. So, he ended up buying Kyvalley Diva, who was in foal to Skyvalley (with the result being Floating Mountain) off well-known breeder Jim Connelly," he said.

"Then when the foal was born, Matthew ended up buying it from Ashley.

"After it was broken in by Ashley, it was given to me to get it up and going. I suppose that was always going to happen because both of the boys work."

The Whittle stable recently retired consistent bay trotter Coimadai Lodge (Sundon-Melpark Melody) a winner of nine races and 42 placings for $89,000. But they still have nine-times trotting winner Zoomas Legend, winner of $53,000, and lightly raced square gaiting filly Amunet.

As a trainer, Graeme has prepared 162 winners and 448 placings for stakes earnings of more than $830,000.

"I'll be 77 years old in December, but I haven't got any plans of slowing down," he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura