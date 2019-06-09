Fan Hanover eliminations contested

Warrawee Ubeaut is now three for three this season

MILTON, June 8, 2019 - Sophomore pacing fillies battled on Saturday evening's harness racing card at Woodbine Mohawk Park in the eliminations of the Fan Hanover.

A group of 19 three-year-old pacing fillies were split into a pair of $35,000 eliminations. The top-five finishers from each advanced to next week's $454,000 final.

Treacherous Reign overcame a post-ten start to win the first elimination in a career-best 1:50. The Tony Alagna trainee and driver Dexter Dunn fired from the far outside to get away fourth and made a second-quarter move to the top.

Sent off as the public's top-choice, Treacherous Reign posted fractions of :56 and 1:23.2 before sprinting home in :26.3 to win by 2½ lengths. Beautyonthebeach finish second, while Trillions Hanover was third. The top-five was completed by Deb and St Somewhere.

"(Dexter Dunn) said she just gets over the ground so easy that you don't even realize what she's doing," said Alagna. "He said she had plenty of go and grabbed up down by the wire, which is how you want any elimination to go."

A daughter of Captaintreacherous , Treacherous Reign is now three for three this season. The Pennsylvania Sires Stakes standout has won seven of 15 career starts, earning nearly $290,000 for owners Alagna Racing LLC, Big Als Stables, Let It Ride Stables Inc. and Dana Parham.

A $2 win ticket on Trecherous Reign returned $3.90.

Trecherous Reign

Dan Patch Award winner Warrawee Ubeaut captured the second division by also making a second-quarter move to the top and never looking back.

Driven by Yannick Gingras, Warrawee Ubeaut grabbed command after being parked fourth at the quarter. The Ron Burke trainee posted fractions of :55.3 and 1:22.4 before sprinting home in :26.2 to win by a length and three-quarters in 1:49.1.

"I knew I was going to be maybe first up from fifth or sixth, which was too far to come, so just let her grind her way to the front and she took care of the rest," said Gingras. "I think tonight she was good as she's been. 1:49.1 here, as easy as she did it tonight, it's a scary mile."

Tall Drink Hanover finished second, while Stonebridge Soul was third. Beach Bar and Powerful Chris completed the top-five.

A daughter of Sweet Lou , Warrawee Ubeaut is now three for three this season. The Ron Burke trainee has won 10 of 15 career starts to earn over $721,115 for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Phillip Collura, JandT Silva Purnel & Libb, Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Warrawee Ubeaut paid $3.60.

Warrawee Ubeaut

The post-position draw for the $454,000 Fan Hanover final took place following the eliminations.

1. Tall Drink Hanover

2. Deb

3. Treacherous Reign

4. Warrawee Ubeaut

5. Trillions Hanover

6. St Somewhere

7. Powerful Chris

8. Beach Bar

9. Stonebridge Soul

10. Beautyonthebeach

AE: Sunny Dee

Elimination #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oecias8l_Ok

Elimination #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GkjhJ0gKSI

Mark McKelvie