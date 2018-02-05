Fanina des Racques wins €120,000 feature

This shot illustrates new race-tracker visual software that shows leaders and race to date time along with the normal fractional stops.

February 3, 2018 - Today’s harness racing groupe action at Vincennes began with the Gr. II Prix Roquepine (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, seven starters-three year old fillies) and the 1/5 favorite and previously unbeaten Fly With Us was a dq paving the way for 28/1 Fanina des Racques (3f Ready Cash -Nina des Racques) to score timed in 1.15.3kr with J.Ph. Monclin up. Alexandre Buisson owns and trains this filly now with two wins in 10 outings for €96,090 earned. Mme. Josette Warin bred this one. 8/1 Folelli (3f Timoko -Andrea d’Ecajeul) was second for Alexandre Abrivard for breeder/trainer Frederic Prat and owner Flavien Prat. 11/1 Fortaleza (3f Prince d’Espace -Houlba de Pouline) took third for driver J-M Bazire and owner/trainer J-M Baudouin.

The Gr. III Prix d’Avignon (purse €80,000, 2100 meters, 14 starters) went to 1.12.2kr timed Elsa du Pommereux (4f Coktail Jet -Salsa du Pommereux) for trainer/driver Sylvain Roger and breeder/owner Noel Lolic. This 28/1 odds winner defeated 6.3/1 Espella Vedaquais (4f Thorens Vedaquais -Marie Blasque) and 11/1Everglades (4f Rodrigo Jet -Penang) for trainer/driver Thomas Levesque and owner Pierre Levesque. Eagle Lignerie and Extasy d’Ourville were fourth and fifth, the latter after two straight wins.

The day’s co-featured Prix Paul Viel (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 11 starters – three year old colts) produced an impressive winner in 6.8/1 Fastissime (3m Ready Cash -Ivre de Victoire). Yoann Lebourgeois teamed the Philippe Allaire bred and trained performer that Frederic Sauque owns. Race time was 1.14.8kr. 5/1 File Gin (3m Repeat Love -Toscara Pellois) was second for Guillermo Roig-Baliguer and breeder/owner Philippe Levy. 38/1 Fakir du Lorault (3m Vaillant Cash -Native du Lorault) was home third for Francois Lecanu. 22/1 Fabriz du Gite was fourth. The 2.1/1 favorite Feeling Cash was ninth after being first up and then weakened in the lane.

The Q+ Prix de la Gironde (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, 14 starters, distance handicapped) went to 23/1 Vicomte de Corveil (9g Orlando Vici -Miss de Corveil), shown below, timed in 1.14.1kr with a quick final 500 meters for driver J.Ph. Monclin and owner/trainer David Cherbonnel. The 25 meter handicapped and 1.7/1 favorite Ble du Gers (7g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea) was second with trainer J-M Bazire up for owner J,M, Rancoule. Third was 10/1 Vixel (9g Quido du Goutier -Madrine) and trainer/driver Franck Ouvrie. 8.3/1 Bora Bora Jiel and 12/1 Bocsi de Lespi completed the top five.

In the mid-card Prix de Barfleur (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, 15 starters) 7.8/1 Dorus Well (5g Gogo -Parama) scored in a quick 1.11.7kr (1:55.36 mile rate) for Franck Nivard. Antonius Wilderbeek bred, owns and trains this impressive winner, shown below.

Thomas H. Hicks