Fans can now go to the Meadowlands

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands Racetrack will re-open its doors to fans this Thursday, July 2 when onsite simulcasting and sports wagering is allowed to resume in New Jersey. Per the Executive Order 157, the grandstand will open to 25% capacity. The Backyard and Apron areas will also be open.



All guests will be required to wear a face covering, have their temperature checked and complete a brief health questionnaire. No one with a temperature exceeding 100.4 will be allowed to enter. All guests will be required to enter via the simulcast entrance and valet parking will not be available at this time.



Dining will also resume on Friday and Saturday nights for live racing (7:15 pm post). Trotters will be open to horse owners and members and the West Deck will be open for all other reservations. Reservations are required and dining must be prepaid. Reservations can be made by calling Marianne Rotella at 201-842-5059 or emailing mrotella@playmeadowlands.com.



The Backyard BBQ & Grill along with the Rooftop Terrace will also be open weather permitting.



Further details regarding the re-opening will be posted on PlayMeadowlands.com