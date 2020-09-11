Day At The Track

Faraldo says Yonkers to stay open

11:32 AM 11 Sep 2020 NZST
According to an announcement by the Standardbred Owners Association of New York, there will not be an upcoming shutdown of racing at Yonkers Raceway, which had previously stated that racing would be taking a break after Saturday, September 12.

Standardbred Owners Association of New York President Joe Faraldo has announced that, as a result of the SOA of NY covering purses for a number of weeks and an agreement reached with MGM Resorts Yonkers, there will not be a shutdown of racing at the track.

Faraldo has stated that racing at Yonkers will continue next week on the same four-day schedule and that, thereafter, Yonkers racing will return to a five-day-per-week schedule through December 22.

Faraldo also went on to announce that purses will remain at current levels until a build up in the purse account is seen.

