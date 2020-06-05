Farewell to John Coffey

The name of John Coffey is synonymous with Alabar Bloodstock. After having been the General Manager for many years, John in recent years has taken a step back to allow his son Brett to take over the reins at Alabar.



While he will continue to assist us and our clients with his pedigree consultancy, John has now decided to retire from Alabar.



We’re proud of the reputation for excellent customer service Alabar has built and maintained over our long history.



John’s personal integrity and the respect he holds in the industry has been a large part of this.



His knowledge and contacts have also played an essential role in the acquisition of many of the stallions that have graced the Alabar roster.



In the words of John Coffey …



“When you look back over a life lived for a number of years, some events remain in your memory as life changing.



“That event occurred for me in 1986 when I took up employment with Alabar Bloodstock or the ‘A Team’ as it was referred to then.



“These past 30 or so years haven’t been a term of employment - they have been a wonderful lifestyle.



“To have been working side by side with people of the quality of Alan Galloway and Graeme Henley and the many terrific staff at Alabar has been a most rewarding experience.



“I am very pleased and proud that my son Brett has now taken over my role at Alabar.



“The time has arrived now though to continue the journey down a different road, albeit in the same Harness Racing Industry.”



Things will not quite be the same at Alabar without John Coffey.



He has certainly left an indelible mark.



We really appreciate it John. All the best.

Alabar Bloodstock