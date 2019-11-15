Farms & families

Monarchy trifecta in FFA

The Group 1 $100,000 NZ Trotting Free-For-All was a triumph for Monarchy as the harness racing sire of the winner Tough Monarch, McLovin second and Didjabringthebeers third – rather a notable siring feat.

On the same day Monarchy sired both trotting winners at Menangle in Princess Kenny and Gold Sovereign, both out of Sundon mares.

Monarchy has elevated himself to second on this year’s NZ trotting sire list.

Sisters win at Redcliffe

It was no mean feat for the half-sisters Miss Mia and Ima Beach Babe to win on the same day at Redcliffe earlier this week.

Miss Mia, a four-year-old, is a daughter of Modern Art , while, Ima Beach Babe is a three-year-old from the first crop of Sunshine Beach.

Lets Rocknroll, the dam of Miss Mia and Ima Beach Babe, was out of a top racemare in Impish Princess, who took a record of 1:56.6 in America and earned $276,518. Besides Lets Rocknroll, she was also the dam of the Qbred Triad winner How Will I Know 1:55.9 ($195,159), Mister Natural (1:54.9) and Rocknroll Annie (1:59.9).

Another of Lets Rocknroll’s offspring, Corey William, scored in 1:56.7 at Albion Park in December.

Alta Christiano stock firing

The Christian Cullen horse Alta Christiano , who stood originally at Alabar and is now at the new Killarney Stud in NSW, is leaving smart three-year-olds from his second crop.



Alta Christiano

Alta Engen, who is unbeaten in three starts in Western Australia, is a gelding by Alta Christiano from the Million To One mare, Its Karma.

Shesskylah, a winner at Bendigo in 1:55, the Vicbred Homegrown Cladssic heat winner Techys Angel (1:58), Woodlands Wonder (1:59.3), Christiano Rose (1:59.4) and Little Bitof Fun (1:59.9) have been other winners from Alta Christiano’s second crop.

Alta Christiano, a Group winner in NZ and Australia, established himself as an early speed sire last season when one of his two-yaer-olds, Will The Wizard, hoisted a mark of 1:54.6 at Albion Park.

Blue blooded filly

Soho Nolita, who won the 2018 Australian Pacing Gold Final and has won four of her five outings this season, is a four-year-old mare who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Mach Three (son of Matt’s Scooter), she is out of the Art Major mare Pixel Perfect, whose dam, Amarillen, ranked as a sister to the Oaks winner Tenirama and a half-sister to the top Tasmanian juvenile Cody Maverick, their dam, Nellirama, being out of the dual Oaks winner Nellie Robins.

Pixel Perfect, the dam of Soho Nolita, has left six winners from six foals of racing age, three of whom – Soho Tribeca, Carlas Pixel and Soho Nolita – have won at Group 1 level.

Ninth winner from broodmare

When the Majestic Son four-year-old Regal Appointment won at the Ashburton Trotting Club’s Cup Week meeting, he credited his dam Niamey with her ninth individual winner. The gelding was having only his second start.

Others from Niamey to win have been the Group and cup winners Springbank Sam Tr 1:55.2 ($545,702), Sun Of Anarchy Tr 1:58.2 ($277,733), Pocaro Tr 1:57.5 ($232,773) and Daenerys Targaryen Tr 1:58.2 ($143,723) and others in Ugly Betty, Sam Galleon, Arnold, Lord Nelson and now Regal Appointment.

Niamey, who is now in her 21st year, has since produced a three-year-old filly by Love You, a two-year-old filly by the same sire and a yearling colt by Sebastian K.

A sister to the outstanding racemare Africa, Niamey was a Chiola Hanover mare from Game Flyer, by Game Pride from Flying Bay.

Lazarus in demand

Former pacing sensation Lazarus has met with widespread interest from broodmare owners on both sides of the Tasman in his first ‘down under’ season.

The $4 million winning son of Bettor’s Delight has more than 220 bookings to date.

Lazarus is standing at Yirribee Pacing Stud in Wagga (NSW)

