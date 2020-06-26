Fashionwoodchopper flies late to win

Fashionwoodchopper (Claude Huckabone III) takes the $5,600 featured harness racing trot at Vernon Downs on Thursday (June 25).

Spoiler Alert (Leon Bailey) broke sharp and took the lead as they went by the stands for the first time. Warrawee Preferred then went on by to take them to a first quarter of :26.4. He then used a :29.2 second quarter to take them to the half in :56.1.

Fashionwoodchopper ($6.10) was the first to make a move going first-over from fifth. Warrawee Preferred continued to lead as they hit three-quarters in 1:25.4. Spoiler Alert remained in the pocket second but Fashionwoodchopper made it to third. As they reached the stretch Fashionwoodchopper took over second and blew right on by in deep stretch to win in 1:55.0. If Not Why Not (Brett Crawford) was fifth after three-quarters and somehow found an opening by weaving through traffic to come up to take second. Warrawee Preferred had to settle for third.

Fashionwoodchopper is a 5-year-old gelding by Donato Hanover . He is owned by Howard Jacobs and trained by Huckabone III. It was his first win of 2020. He now has reached the winner's circle 11 times in his career.

Claude Huckabone III, Howard Parker, Leon Bailey, and Jimmy Taggart Jr all had driving doubles. Huckabone III's other win came with Keystone Magneto ($36.20). Parker's victories came with Kellyurthegreatest ($12.40), and Golden Brit $5.80. Bailey finished first with Jenny Lake ($3.60), and Ulysses Bi ($8.30). Taggart Jr. combined with trainer Kerin Warner for wins with Londaonfitz ($12.40), and Roll With Joy ($6.30).

Vernon Downs returns to live racing on Thursday (July 2) with a post time of 4:00 p.m. (time change). On Saturday (July 4) "The Miracle Mile" will feature the Empire Breeders Classic (EBC) for 3-year-old trotters. New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for freshman pacing fillies will make their debut that day as well. Post time for July fourth is 1:10 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com.

John Horne

for Vernon Downs.