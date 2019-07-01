Fast youngsters by Warrawee Needy

The American horse Warrawee Needy , a former world harness racing champion and Canadian 2YO of the Year and now standing at Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga (NSW), promises to burst into prominence when the first of his stock races as two-year-olds in North America this year.

In Canada, where his first crop is located, they are showing marked ability. Noch Ten, a two-year-old gelding, hoisted the fastest time for a juvenile in Canada in 2019 when he went in 1:55 in a qualifier at Woodbine Mohawk Park recently.

Need Ur Opinion, a Warrawee Needy filly, won a qualifier in 1:58.8, while the colt Farros Reign was placed in 1:57.8.

Warrawee Needy's Yirribee studmate Tintin In America , the sire of the champion mare Shartin, ranked No. 1 in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll this year, left winners in two different States this week. The three-year-old filly Tiseh Selina notched her second win at Globe Derby Park, while Cavalry Call (1:58.5) won for the 10th time at Pinjarra (WA).

Million Dollar Cam's son Cams A Million won in a career-best 1:56.9 at Newcastle last Friday night to complete a double for Yirribee Pacing Stud sires. Earlier in the night, Robbiewillmakeit (by Robin Hood) won in 1:56.7 and pushed his stake earnings over the $100,000 mark.

Caribbean Blaster, who has left 12 individual three-year-old winners this season, was represented by the three-year-old Onahi Delight, who posted win No. 3 at Tamworth.

Hooded Angel (by Robin Hood) and Kiss Cam (by Million Dollar Cam), a couple of Yirribee Stud bred geldings, saluted at Penrith and Redcliffe respectively last weekend.

Warrawee Needy , Tintin In America , Caribbean Blaster , Million Dollar Cam will be joined by former champion En Zedder Lazarus at Yirribee Pacing Stud in the 2019/20 season.