Fast10 - One Month To Go

Now that Cup Week is done and dusted for another year, we can focus on the next big thing at Addington Raceway.

It is just a month now until Fast10 Horse Racing kicks off on Friday 20 December 2019.

It has been an exciting two years developing this concept and there has been great support from across the industry.

One such supporter is well known business man, harness racing enthusiast, owner and sponsor, Philip Kennard.

“The Fast10 concept is an exciting innovation for harness racing.

“Focussed correctly with use of modern technology this concept of having a race meeting from start to finish in less than two and a half hours could be a game changer.

“This is also a great opportunity to attract new participants to harness racing, and fast and exciting harness racing programmes could help harness racing like 20/20 cricket did for that sport.

“Personally I’m very excited to see this innovation tried by our industry,” said Philip Kennard.

There will be an information stand at Addington Raceway during their meetings on 29 November and 7 December to answer everyone’s questions.

The first race is scheduled for 11.52am and the last of ten at 2.34pm. Perfect timing for your end of year function, or just one of those two hour lunch breaks.

Please visit https://www.addington.co.nz/events-centre/events/fast10-horse-racing/ to book your table and enjoy a sumptuous lunch, in-room entertainment and exciting harness racing action.

For further information on Fast10 Horse Racing, please contact:

Glenn Hames - ghames.qhr@gmail.com or 0272032746

Tony Russell - trussell.qhr@gmail.com or 0274326522

Jess Smith

Communication and Ownership Co-Ordinator | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc