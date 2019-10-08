Fast10 Horse Racing coming to Addington

Fast 10 Horse Racing is arriving this December.

Quick Horse Racing Ltd is excited to be bringing you a world first, Fast10 Horse Racing – a live action packed daytime event at Addington Raceway on 20th December 2019, starting from 11.30am.

Fast10 Horse Racing is combining the best of racing for our true racing enthusiasts along with an exciting, action packed event including a colourful array of entertainment.

This event will include ten races each featuring 10 horses in just over 2 ½ hours!

Fast10 is the next level of racing - it’s faster and quicker than ever before, racing in half the time but doubling the fun.

Owners, Tony Russell and Glenn Hames have been working on this concept for over two years and are thrilled to be bringing the first event to Christchurch.

They are both passionate about the racing industry and wanted to “reignite passion and interest in the industry while creating a fun and exciting event to appeal to new customers”.

The concept of Fast10 is similar to other sports such as T20 Cricket by creating a new product based on a traditional sport.

“We have seen how T20 cricket has changed Cricket and we believe that Fast10 can provide that same effect to racing in New Zealand”.

Be sure to check out our Facebook page for updates here

Hospitality options will be available soon, we will update the public as soon as they are on sale.

For further information on Fast 10 Horse Racing, please contact:

Glenn Hames - ghames.qhr@gmail.com or 0272032746

Tony Russell - trussell.qhr@gmail.com or 0274326522

Pure racing, Pure excitement, Pure fun

