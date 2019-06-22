Fastest converge at Charlottetown

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - A field of the very finest harness racing pacers on the East Coast will assemble Saturday evening to contest the Cecil Ladner Memorial Invitational at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

The 12-dash Saturday evening program kicks off at 6 P.M. with the $5,500 Ladner Memorial lining up in race 11.

Maritime seasonal record holder All Artist will get the respect of morning line favourite in the Ladner from post 5 and driver Gilles Barrieau elected off of two other mounts to drive the six-year-old son of Roddys Bags Again . Toby MacDonald nows trains the pacer, who just put in a sharp victory in 1:53.4 over Truro Raceway in Nova Scotia for owner Anthony Stymest.

Down On My Luck will control the rail in the field of eight with Jason Hughes in the bike for trainer Harold Shepherd and owner Robert Woodburn of St. Thomas, Ont. The five-year-old son of Camluck has yet to see the winner's circle on the East Coast but has hit the top three in both his Island starts.

Doctor Royal was the top force in the preferred ranks early in the season and gets post 2 for owner-trainer Dawn Ellis Abbott of Truro, N.S. Walter Cheverie picks up the catch drive on the pacers who sports a 1:55 speed badge this season.

Bugsy Maguire did not have a warm Island welcome in his debut as he was parked the route by Euchred but still hung around to finish third in last week's preferred. Walter Simmons of Summerside holds the ownership papers of the five-year-old son of Bettors Delight , who will have Myles Heffernan Sr., in the race bike for trainer Wade Sorrie.

Rose Run Quest can never be counted out as he proved with a third place finish in last year's The Guardian Gold Cup and Saucer final. Trainer Marc Campbell will steer the Blair Hansen owned pacer from post 4 on Saturday evening.

Euchred has been controlling the front end in recent weeks but leaving from post 6 Saturday could tell a different tale. David Dowling drive the Shadow Play gelding for trainer Mike Dowling and owner Kayla Habicht Walker of Inverness, N.S.

Revenant has stepped up his game for his five-year-old season and has yet to miss a cheque against the big boys for owner Kyla MacDonald of Stanhope. Adam Merner will drive the nine-time winner from post 7 for trainer Melissa Rennie.

Rounding out the field in the Cecil Ladner Memorial Invitational is post 8 starter Screen Test. A former top three-year-old in Western Canada, Screen Test was a bang-up second in 1:54.2 in his latest start for William Andrew of Calgary, Alta., and Kickin Horse Stable of York. Corey MacPherson has been in the race bike for his four-year-old season with Stephen Gass handling the training duties.

Big Surf has been listed as the favorite in the Drive For Home Series presented by Hillside Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac on race 8.

Samantha Gallant, sister of driver-trainer Terry Gallant and organizer of Harness The Hope, will be special guest on the Inside Track Saturday with host Lee Drake. The segment airs at 5:35pm on the Red Shores broadcast.

Catch the red hot action live at the track or tune into the worldwide broadcast at www.Redshores.ca.

Hot Pacers Face Off At Red Shores Summerside

SUMMERSIDE, PE - The 2017 Governor's Plate champion will return to racing action in the Sunday afternoon featured event against some iron tough competition at Red Shores at the Summerside Raceway.

The 10-dash Sunday afternoon program has a 1 P.M. post time with the featured pace lining up in race 9 for a $2,800 pot.

Do Over Hanover leaves from post 7 in the field of as many with Jason Hughes in the bike for trainer Chris MacKay and owners Don MacNeill of Alberta, Allard Racing of Quebec and Donald MacRae of Vernon Bridge. The six-year-old son of Western Ideal is just returning to action fresh off a qualifier after not racing since the Conroy Invitational in Nova Scotia in September.

Noudidnt Blue Chip is the top choice in the featured pace from post 4 for the Warren Grove team of owner-trainer Neal Moase and driver David Dowling. The son of Roll With Joe was a winner in 1:56.3 in his latest and sports two wins from his last three starts.

Race analyst Les MacIsaac will side with Noudidnt Blue Chip as his top choice.

"Noudidnt Blue Chip made a move getting to the half last week and once he cleared he never looked back," MacIsaac said. "He seems to be getting better with every start and with this being his fourth he should be just about where he wants to be from a conditioning standpoint. He's got a big shot to double up."

Also in the Sunday afternoon featured field is Mando Fun (Driven by Dale Spence), Adkins Hanover (Ambyr Campbell), Phil Dorleans (Adam Merner), Pictonian Storm (Myles Heffernan Sr.) and Woodmere Ideal Art (Norris Rogers).

Melanies Magic makes his debut on red soil in race 5 on the program with Spence at the helm for trainer MacKenzie MacInnis and owner Sandra Stead of Montague. The five-year-old son of Hypnotic Blue Chip was racing the $15,000 claiming ranks in Ontario with his last start a winning one in 1:57 over The Raceway at Western Fair District. Hemingway is the favourite in race 5 with rail control for driver Merner.

Zach Conway makes his pari-mutuel debut in race 7 on the program behind Brief Interlude trained by his father Paul Conway of Bonshaw. The rookie driver will steer his mount from post 5 in a field of 8. Traces Of Purple is the top choice from post 6 with Heffernan in the bike fresh off a 1:56.2 mile in Atlantic Aged Pacing Mares Series action.

Owner, trainer and former driver Paul Biggar will be special guest on the Inside Track Sunday with host Rocky Schurman. The segment airs at 12:35pm on the Red Shores broadcast.

For race programs, promotional information and more go to www.Redshores.ca.



By Nicholas Oakes For Red Shores