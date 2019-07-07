Father Nuno, Captain's full brother, wins debut

WASHINGTON, PA, July 6, 2019 -- Father Nuno, a full brother to two-time harness racing Pacer of The Year and top stallion Captaintreacherous , began to pay dividends on his hefty yearling price Saturday at The Meadows when he captured his career debut in a $183,242 Pennsylvania Sires Stake. The event for freshman colt and gelding pacers, known as the Albatross, was contested over three divisions, with Adriano Hanover and Cattlewash also taking splits.

Captaintreacherous ( Somebeachsomewhere -Worldly Treasure) earned $3.14 million on the track and has emerged as one of harness racing's most fashionable young stallions. With those credentials, owner John Cancelliere and trainer Tom Cancelliere had to give $360,000 to purchase Father Nuno, whom they renamed after their family's priest.

The youngster looked the part Saturday as he followed cover for David Miller and outkicked the well-meant Rockin The Blaze to defeat him by a head in 1:52.4. Lou's Sweetrevenge earned show.

""He's showed all along that he's got that engine in there," Miller said. "I love where he's at right now. He's got that mental attitude like, he goes, but he's not busting his ass doing it. It's still in there. What kind of upside does he have? All the way to the top.'

The Albatross was rich with regally bred youngsters, and Adriano Hanover is no slouch in that department. The Western Ideal colt, owned by Jo Ann Looney-King and Joseph Palermo III, is out of A And G's Confusion, a world champion and Dan Patch Award winner who banked more than $1.47 million.

He got a seat from post 9 for Tim Tetrick and overwhelmed the leader, Caliber, in the lane to gain his second straight triumph, this one in 1:53. Catch The Fire rallied for second, 1-1/2 lengths back, while Caliber saved show.

"He didn't surprise me," said winning trainer Jim King, Jr. of his $60,000 yearling acquisition. "Once he put his nose on the gate and took a couple steps, I thought, he has more than a chance today. He's a kind horse to be around, and he always tries to do what you ask of him. As of today, his yearling price was a bargain, but he still owes us a lot of money."

Adriano Hanover

Cattlewash, with Matt Kakaley, earned stake honors with his 1:52.1 victory which may have been facilitated by his stablemate, The Greek Freak, who backed the half down to 57 but couldn't maintain a steady gait and lost ground while trying to straighten. Territory was second, beaten 5-1/4 lengths, while Moneyman Hill completed the ticket.

"Cattlewash is more professional than the other horse (The Greek Freak) right now. Maybe the other horse is faster, but he was a little bit fractious today," said winning trainer Ron Burke. "Cattlewash doesn't seem to get tired easily, so I do think he could be a top colt. He's bred to be a top colt."

William Donovan owns the winner, a son of Somebeachsomewhere -Road Bet.

Burke collected five wins and Mike Wilder four on the 14-race program.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, when the card features a pair of carryovers -- $2,190.59 in the Pick 5 (races 2-6), $1,082.60 in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association