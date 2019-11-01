Day At The Track

Father Patrick stud fee increased

11:34 AM 01 Nov 2019 NZDT
Father Patrick, harness racing
Father Patrick
Diamond Creek Farm is proud to announce that after another successful harness racing year, Father Patrick's stud fee has increased to $30,000 for 2020.
 
Father Patrick is currently the leading sire of average earnings for 2-year-olds and is 2nd in 3-year-old average earnings. He is the sire of racing's newest millionaire, Greenshoe, whose full brother sold for a record $1.1 million in Lexington, and Breeder's Crown champion, Amigo Volo.
 
His Lexington yearling average is $111,667 and 84% of his 2-year-olds are already starters, 
 
Bookings for Father Patrick will be very limited. Please contact the office at office@diamondcreekfarm.com if interested in being on the application list.
 
From Diamond Creek Farm
 
