Father Patrick stud fee increased

Father Patrick is currently the leading sire of average earnings for 2-year-olds and is 2nd in 3-year-old average earnings. He is the sire of racing's newest millionaire, Greenshoe, whose full brother sold for a record $1.1 million in Lexington, and Breeder's Crown champion, Amigo Volo.

His Lexington yearling average is $111,667 and 84% of his 2-year-olds are already starters,

Bookings for Father Patrick will be very limited. Please contact the office at office@diamondcreekfarm.com if interested in being on the application list.