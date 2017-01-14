Father / Son deadheat at Albion Park

It’s the first time a deadheat has been called between father and son at Albion Park.

A deadheat in harness racing is not uncommon. But when it’s a father/son combination that can’t be split, that’s a little out of the ordinary.

At Albion Park yesterday (Friday), Greg and Matt Elkins hit the line together when Crowning Glory and Surface To Air fought out the finish in the Mercedes Benz Toowong Pace.

Judge Jason Suli couldn’t separate the pair and a deadheat result was posted.

It’s the first time a deadheat has been called between father and son at Albion Park.

And given the huge family involvement within the industry, it comes as a major surprise to most.

There have been plenty of quinella results and even trifecta results between family members, for instance, the McCarthy family have provided plenty of one-two-three results and that’s the same for the McMullen family too but never before have they deadheated for first at Albion Park, the state’s premier track.

In the run, Crowning Glory (Matt) led initially before handing over to the hard running Surface To Air (Greg) who maintained a solid tempo throughout.

In the straight, Surface To Air kicked strongly while Crowning Glory went to the sprint lane.

Both pacers are former South Australians, both bred by Peter and Lesley Medhurst.

The Medhurst couple have been prolific breeders and enjoyed great success over many decades including the likes of Purple Royale, King Grin, Forty Seven Flash, Mister Seelster, Paris To Berlin, Devil Fish, Indigo Rose, Catch A Bouquet, Thorninmyside, Petes Elect, Flaming Hero and Floral Edge among many others.

The association between both families’ spans over 20 years after Elkins purchased Merodach.

And only last season, the enjoyed great success through the richly talented mare Purple Royale who was crowned the Albion Park Mare of the Year.

Purple Royale has won 24 of her 60 career starts to date while 7 of those victories have come via Albion Park.

The Royal Mattjesty mare was a runner-up in the 2016 Fleur De Lil Ladyship Stakes behind Barynya, now based in North America.

The next target for the Elkins family is to land a triple deadheat result with Justin, Matt’s younger brother.