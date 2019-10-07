Father/son in unique battle for honors

Jack Wade (left), his father Scott and Jack’s son Brent. Jack and Scott will create history when they compete in the JC Caffyn Series Final at Menangle later this month.

There's history in the making at Menangle later this month when a father and son will do battle in the final of New South Wales Indigenous Drivers feature harness racing event, the J C Caffyn Plate.

Scott Wade and his son Jack drove against each other in a heat of the Indigenous Drivers' Series at Young in September - the first time a father and son combination have done so in the Indigenous series.

Scott, of Menangle, had bragging rights after winning the first of the two heats at Young (the second taken out by Mckayler Barnes), but Jack, of Cowra, secured his place in the final winning both of the series heats run at Tamworth last week. Cessnock horseman Danny Gibson won a heat conducted earlier this year at Albury.

The Indigenous Series races at Young were, in fact, the first time Scott and Jack had driven against each other in any official race.

"We were both in the same race at a regular meeting at Eugowra a while ago, but that got washed out," Jack said.

And now the stage is set for a friendly family clash in the $15,000 J C Caffyn Plate final at Menangle on October 27 - and there's no shortage of rivalry!

"I'd love to get the wood on dad and make it one win apiece against each other, but I suppose a lot will come down to the barrier draw etc," Jack said.

"We won't know what horses we are on until a few days before because it's random selection."

Jack is in red hot form, evidenced by his double in the series heats at Tamworth.

"It was a big night, and everything went pretty good for me. I did get a bit of luck in driving two handy horses, both trained by Clayton Harmey, and they were short priced favorites," he said.

Jack scored a runaway 17-metre win in the Keeping Place Stakes Indigenous Series Heat on Platinum Revolution (Changeover-Champagne Franco (Falcon Seelster) in a sub two minute mile rate. The second win was in the Len Waters Indigenous Driver's heat, with Corbaux (Art Major-Miss Precious Mach (Mach Three), a narrow winner at $1.45.

The J C Caffyn Plate series began as a stand-alone invitation in 2011, but has progressed to a statewide heat series, with the much sought-after final at Club Menangle on the annual Fishers Ghost Day on the last Sunday in October.

The series encompasses the history of Indigenous harness racing participants by honouring the deeds of legendary reinsman JC (Jim) Caffyn.

The day not only has the best Indigenous drivers on display, but traditional culture is also a feature, with a smoking ceremony and welcome to country, followed by traditional dance and the national anthem performed in English and the local language of Dharawal.

Jack, 27, a boilermaker and welder by trade, has been living in Cowra for the past seven months and it's the third time he's competed in the series.

"Each time I've been lucky enough to win a heat, but have finished midfield in the finals," he said.

"I've driven nine winners since getting my licence. They've been spread out a bit at tracks like Newcastle, Wagga, Tamworth and Parkes.

"I help out a friend in Daryl Davis at Cowra who trains a team of about six."

Scott trained gallopers for nearly 20 years, having his first starter on Christmas Eve, 1999. He had a few nice ones and finished with 150 winners. He also was kept busy breaking-in horses, having a reputation of being one of the best in the business.

The father and son turned their interests to harness racing about four years ago.

"Dad was first to get his trainer-driver licence and had his first winner in early 2015," Jack said.

"I think we decided to make the change to harness racing after both getting pretty smashed up while doing the gallopers."

Scott suffered severe facial and head injuries when putting a galloper on a jogging machine.

"We don't know what happened. Dad can't remember. The horse could have swung around quickly or perhaps put the boots in. We'll never know, but he was in hospital for two weeks," Jack said.

"I had a bad fall in trackwork. I ended up with my back broken in four places and two breaks in my neck. I guess we were both extremely lucky.

"But we were travelling home one night and there was a Menangle trots meeting on with the whole place lit up. We sort of said how good would it be to be part of that action.

"So, it just progressed from there. We paid $500 for a horse called Runaway Mate, which was very slow, but gave us a good grounding.

"Dad has a 116-acre property at Menangle with nine in work and is really enjoying harness racing.

"There's sure to be some cheek between us before the big final on October 27. But we are both really excited to have made it...and being part of creating history."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura