Favorites rule in NYSS At Buffalo Raceway

Serious Major doesn't disappoint as heavy favorite in third leg of NYSS

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- There were no surprises to be found in the New York Sire Stakes for the harness racing sophomore pacing males at Buffalo Raceway on Wednesday night (June 7) as all three $40,600 divisions were won by the post time favorites in front running fashion.

The fastest leg of the evening was In A Single Bound ($4.20) who covered the mile in 1:54.0. Outkast Blue Chip ($4.30) found the winner's circle with a 1:54.2 journey around the Hamburg half-mile oval while Serious Major ($2.10) scored with a 1:54.3 time in the last division.

The track records were never in jeopardy on the night. The mark for the 3-year-old colts is still 1:52.3 set in in 2012 by Steelhead Hanover while Missile J continues to own the standard for the geldings with a 1:53.1 established in 2016.

The opening leg saw In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson) make it three straight and his fourth in six tries in 2017 with an easy gate-to-wire 2-1/2 length decision over Octane Blue in 1:54.0.

After a brief of a tussle with Octane Blue Chip to reach the top, In Single Bound ( Roll With Joe -Armbro Bianca) cleared to the lead and put up reasonable splits of 28.,3 57.4 and 1:26.2. Heading for home, the 3-year-old gelding found clear sailing to the wire as no threats came his way. Octane Blue Chip (Fern Paquet Jr.) managed second and Barry Hanover (Drew Monti) captured the third place check.

"I eased him into the first turn and once he relaxed on the lead, he was in cruise control," Dobson said of In A Single Bound.

Owned by Dennis and Simone Noud and trained by Monica Krist, the win moved In A Single Bound's seasonal bankroll to $48,775 and to $60,975 in his young career.

The second division saw Outkast Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr.) use a front-running strategy to put away the field in 1:54.2. America's Fleet (Kevin Cummings) was second, a non-threatening length behind, while What's Goin On (Mike Simons) rolled into the show position.

Starting from the six spot, Outkast Blue Chip had little resistance in setting the fractions with times of 29.0, 57.3 and 1:26.1. It was a stress free drive to the finish line as no one was able to launch a serious bid.

Outkast Blue Chip is owned by Blue Chip Bloodstock, Inc. and is trained by G. Buzz Sholty. It was the third win in five appearances in 2017 for Outkast Blue Chip ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Armbro Savannah). The victory jacked the three-year-old colt's earnings to $37,800 and $50,448 lifetime.

Morrill Jr. made it two straight in the Sire Stakes as he enjoyed the tour aboard Serious Major in 1:54.3. They topped Manattack (Chris Lems) by 2-1/2 lengths while Twin B Cowboy (Monti) was third.

Like the previous two events, the front was the place to be. Serious Major, coming in from the 7/8-mile track at Hoosier Park, handled the four turns at Buffalo Raceway as a seasoned veteran, putting up fractions of 28.3, 58.1 and 1:26.1 en route to the 1:54.3 victory.

Serious Major ( Art Major -Seriously), is a 3-year-old gelding that is owned by the Emerald Highlands Farm and trained by Brian Brown. The win pushed his 2017 earnings to $37,335 and $129,628 in his career.

Morrill Jr. said of his two wins in the Sires Stakes, "I was told both were a little lazy so once we got through the first turn, I just had to keep on them a little bit. Both raced well."

In the Excelsior A Series races, with both carrying a $15,000 purse, Morrill Jr. swept both divisions. He took Mattarolla ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Mattadorable) to a 1:57.0 win in the non-betting affair and then steered Bold And Brassy ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Cams Leading Lady) to the popular $3.30 victory in 1:55.0.

Going off at 1-to-9, Beckarama ( Roll With Joe -Miss Mulberry) made it nine wins in 16 appearances in 2017 with a 1:56.1 score in the lone $6,700 Excelsior B Series event. Larry Stalbaum drove Beckarama to the 3-1/4 length triumph.

Morrill finished the evening with seven victories (six pari-mutuel/one non-betting) in the bike.

Racing will resume on Friday night at 5 p.m. with a 12-race card scheduled.

For more information including the latest news, race replays, results and upcoming promotions, go to www.buffaloraceway.com

by Brian J. Mazurek, for Buffalo Raceway