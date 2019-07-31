Favorites deliver impressively in Stakes action

ANDERSON, Ind.-July 30, 2019-Indiana Sires Stakes harness racing action continued at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday, July 30 featuring the freshmen trotters with two $65,000 divisions for the two-year-old trotting colts & geldings and three $44,500 divisions for the two-year-old trotting fillies.

While favorites primarily delivered in performances from Tj's Top Pick, Givemeonemoretry and May Baby, the night also saw a minor upset from Swan In Motion and an 11-1 upset from Fear This.

The first division of stakes action for the two-year-old trotting colts & geldings saw Tj's Top Pick with Trace Tetrick in the bike home a decisive winner in 1:54:2, tying the track record he previously matched a little over two weeks ago. TJ's Top Pick delivered as the heavy betting favorite to score his third consecutive victory in his young career.

In a talented field of ten, Osprey Hanover with Deshawn Minor wasted no time and went straight to the lead. When the field hit the first station in :27:4, After All Paul and Doug Rideout took over for Osprey Hanover while Tj's Top Pick sat patiently in third.

Tetrick gave Tj's Top Pick the green light down the backside and he quickly took the lead at the half to lead through middle fractions of :57:3 and 1:26:2. As the field turned for home, TJ's Top Pick was on top with a six length lead. TJ's Top Pick coasted on to the wire under a hand drive from Tetrick to finish eight lengths ahead of his competition. Dude Included with Verlin Yoder rallied for second and After All Paul held onto his spot in third. Tj's Top Pick paid $2.20 to win.

"I knew he'd have to be out a little bit to avoid the traffic trouble," trainer Jeff Cullipher noted in the winner's circle. "I've had a lot of nice horses but he's got to be right up there with the best of them so far. He's racing at the state fair next week and is staked to a few events in Lexington later in the year."

Tj's Top Pick, the son of Swan For All -J A's Ayd now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $70,250 for owners Pollack Racing LLC, Jeff Cullipher and Trace Tetrick. He is undefeated in all three of his lifetime starts.

In the second division for the freshmen trotting colts, the betting public was backing Emma Town Bud with Michael Oosting, but Swan In Motion and Ricky Macomber Jr. prevailed in the final moments of the stretch battle in a maiden-breaking win. When the wings of the gate opened, Emma Town Bud took the lead from the challenging post nine. Emma Town Bud continued to call the shots through first half fractions of :28:3 and 1:00:3 while by Classy Prince with Verlin Yoder followed in line second.

At the half, Ricky Macomber Jr. moved Swan In Motion out for the attack, settling him into the second spot at the third quarter in 1:30:0. The final quarter of 27:0 proved to be a stretch battle between Emma Town Bud and Swan In Motion with the trotters matching strides turning for home. Just before the wire, Emma Town Bud made a costly break and Swan In Motion stayed on stride to stick a nose in front and stop the clock in 1:57:3 paying $6.00 for his backers at the betting windows.

"We've always known he was a good colt, he's always done everything right," trainer Jamie Macomber revealed after the win. "He's very patient and cautious-I believe, and am hoping, he'll just get better with every start."

The son of Swan For All-Keystone Sadie is owned by M&M Racing and Norbert Joseph Maza. Scoring his first career win, Swan In Motion brought his lifetime earnings to $42,000.

The freshman trotting fillies were up next and it was Givemeonemoretry who went gate-to-wire for back-to-back stakes wins for trainer/driver Robert Taylor. Sent off as the even money favorite, Givemeonemoretry looked every bit the part of an even money favorite and followed the wings of the gate to the head of the field. She established her lead through opening fractions of :28:2 and :58:2 while the rest of the field battled for racing position.

When Givemeonemoretry reached the three quarters in 1:27:4, the following horses had engaged in their own stretch battle while she began to distance herself from the rest of the field. Rock Swan with Trace Tetrick began to rally to try and take down the leader, but Givemeonemoretry was strong on the front and stopped the clock in 1:56:3, a new lifetime mark for the filly. Rock Swan's effort amounted in a second place finish while Phabaj with Jared Finn finished third. Givemeonemoretry paid $4.20 to win at the betting windows.

"She likes to get out front and she's quick off the gate," trainer, driver Robert Taylor stated after the victory. "She's really maturing mentally and getting better with every start."

The homebred daughter of Mr Cantab-Cameron Valley is owned by Kent Schenk, Taylor Racing LLC and Donnie Ray Taylor and now sports a lifetime bankroll of $50,950. She has won three of four lifetime starts.

The second division for the fillies brought an upset by Fear This with LeWayne Miller who made her stakes debut a winning one after utilizing a ground saving trip to score in 1:58.3. When the race began, Netties Girl with Doug Rideout grabbed the lead and held it through the opening quarter in :29:1, followed by the betting public's pick, Skyway Tinacious with Peter Wrenn. Just before the half, Wrenn gave Skyway Tinacious the go-ahead and she reached the front at the half in :59:2. Skyway Tinacious held onto the lead with Netties Girl following closely behind through the third quarter in 1:29:2.

Once the field hit the stretch, the race appeared to be wide open. With the leaders tiring on the front, Fear This found late racing room up the inside and surged forward to hit the wire first by a neck over Bluebird Ladyluck with Dan Shetler. Netties Girl held on to round out the trifecta. Fear This, the Aaron Stutzman trainee, paid $24.00 to win in the upset.

"After last week, I was really confident going into tonight," driver LeWayne Miller revealed in the winner's circle. "I was hoping to get up close and get some room late and that's exactly what happened."

The daughter of Whom Shall I Fear-Enlighten Me is owned by trainer Aaron Stutzman and now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $22,500. Fear This scored her maiden breaking victory in just the second start of her young career.

In the third and final division, May Baby took home back-to-back stakes victories for trainer, driver James Yoder and established a new lifetime mark in the process. May Baby turned in a decisive, front-running effort to deliver as the heavy favorite.

When the wings of the gate opened, it was Act Of Faith with Dale Hiteman who took the lead while May Baby appeared to be in line for a pocket trip. Before the first quarter in 27:4, Yoder opted out of the pocket trip and had May Baby pointed to the front. Just after the quarter, Act Of Faith powered by to regain the lead, but May Baby grabbed it back just after the half in :57:4.

May Baby padded her lead and remained mostly unchallenged through the third quarter in 1:28:0. Collettes with Trace Tetrick came charging late but May Baby was too strong. Utilizing a:27.4 closing kick, May Baby trotted strong to the wire to stop the clock in 1:55:4, leaving Collettes to settle for second while La Nancio and Jared Finn finished third. As the 1-9 favorite, May Baby paid $2.10 at the betting windows.



May Baby remains undefeated, lowers lifetime mark to 1:55:4 --Linscott Photography

"She's coming around really well," trainer,driver James Yoder noted after the win. "She's really versatile-she's mostly raced on the front but she also races off the helmet well too. That's how we trained her all winter."

May Baby, the daughter of Guccio-Free Wheeling now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $50,250 for owner Cheyenne Yoder. With the win, May Baby remains undefeated in all three of her lifetime starts.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Wednesday, July 31 with four $36,000 divisions for the two-year-old pacing fillies. The evening's 14-race card will also feature a $20,000 Guaranteed Trifecta in Race 10. Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Rose Flood

Race Marketing & Operations Admin