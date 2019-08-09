Favorites falter in $118,000 NYSS at Vernon

Winndevie captures the $118,000 New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old trotting fillies at Vernon Downs on Thursday (August 8). She was driven by Jason Bartlett.

Sensibility (Tyler Buter) led to the first quarter in :26.2. Quincy Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr.) was second best but went on a break right near the first quarter mark. Woodside Charm (Verlin Yoder), who was the 2018 2-year-old trotter of the year, took over the lead heading for the back stretch. She hit the half in :56.1 and was first to three-quarters in 1:25.3.

Winndevie ($15.40), who is owned by the Purple Haze Stables and trained by Trond Smedshammer, was fourth at the halfway mark. She then went first-over heading around the last turn. She then joined Woodside Charm as they hit three-quarters. When they reached the stretch it was all Winndevie as she powered home to win in a lifetime best of 1:54.0.

Sensibility finished second with Sweet Chapter (Matt Kakaley) getting third money. Quincy Blue Chip recovered from her early break and finished fourth. Woodside Charm, who was seven for seven as a freshman, is winless in her two starts as a sophomore.

Winndevie is a 3-year-old filly by Credit Winner. It was her third win this season and her ninth career victory.

George Ducharme trained three winners on the evening. He got his wins with The Fixer ($2.30), Hannah Dreamgirl ($11.20), and Crysalline ($4.20).

There is no live racing at Vernon Downs on Friday (August 9) due to the Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle concert. Live racing returns on Saturday (August 10) with an 11 race card starting at 6:10 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com