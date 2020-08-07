Day At The Track

Favorites flourish in Freshman Stakes Action

11:32 PM 06 Aug 2020 NZST
Somethingbeautiful, harness racing
Somethingbeautiful remains undefeated in three starts this season
Dean Gillette Photo

ANDERSON, Ind.--August 5, 2020 -- Indiana Sires Stakes action rolled on at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday, August 5 as two divisions for the harness racing freshman pacing fillies and two divisions for the freshman trotting colts were featured on the evening's 14-race card. The betting favorites delivered in three of the four divisions as the two-year-old competitors squared off in the second round of their six round series.

The only upset of the night was found in the opening division for two-year-old pacing fillies as DP Spookytooth and Michael Oosting pulled the slight upset to get the win by the head. Stopping the timer in 1:53.4, DP Spookytooth converted a second-over trip into a maiden breaking win.

DP Spookytooth sat fourth through the early stages of the mile while Soul Kitchen and Trace Tetrick dictated fractions of :26.4, :56.1 and 1:25.3. When the field turned for home, Oosting had DP Spookytooth well placed second-over and when he tipped the filly off cover, she used a :28 closing panel to get the win by a head over Martha Bigrig and Jared Seekman. Sent off at odds of 9-2, DP Spookytooth returned $11.60 to her backers at the betting windows.

Trained by Bill Webb, DP Spookytooth recorded her first win from five lifetime outs. The daughter of Tellitlikeitis--Straitequilanite has now earned $30,280 in her young career for owners Diamond D P Standardbreds.

Somethingbeautiful and LeWayne Miller extended their win streak to three in the second split for pacing fillies after a decisive gate to wire effort. Stopping the timer in 1:52.2, Somethingbeautiful established a new lifetime best and remains undefeated in three starts.

Leaving from post two, Miller sent his filly to the front through the opening quarter in :27.3. Odds On Dead Heat and Peter Wrenn benefitted from a pocket trip while Hot Mess Express and Sam Widger sat third. Approaching the three-quarters in 1:25.4, Somethingbeautiful drifted out in the turn but Miller was able to quickly get her back on course.

Using a :26.3 closing kick, Somethingbeautiful paced strong to the wire and repelled a late surge from Hot Mess Express to get the victory. As the 2-5 favorite, Somethingbeautiful returned $2.80 to her backers at the betting windows.

Trained by Dylan Davis, the daughter of Always A Virgin--Summer N Sand is a perfect three for three this season. Somethingbeautiful now sports a lifetime a bankroll of $44,250 for her ownership group comprised of H. Taylor, E. Gold, A. Basen, and R. Lombardo.

On the trotting side of the action, Brookview Bolt and Sam Widger turned in a decisive gate to wire effort to capture the first division for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings in 1:58.1. With the win, Brookview Bolt recorded the first stakes win of his young career and established a new lifetime best. Sent off as the even money favorite, Brookview Bolt returned $4.20 at the betting windows.

Trained by Ron Burke and owned by Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, J&T Silva, and Weaver Bruscemi, Brookview Bolt pushed his lifetime bankroll to $32,650. The Swan For All--Witty's Winner gelding lifetime record stands at 3-2-1-0.

Swingforthefences

Swingforthefences and Peter Wrenn recorded their second consecutive ISS victory after a 1:57.3 score in the final division for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Grabbing a pocket seat early, Swingforthefences moved first-over around the final turn and trotted strong to the wire to get the win by a quarter of a length over a hard-charging All The Truth and Ricky Macomber Jr. Sent off as the 6-5 favorite, Swingforthefences returned $4.40 at the betting windows.

Trained by Melanie Wrenn, Swingforthefences has now won two of three lifetime outs and $41,125 in lifetime purse earnings. The son of Swan For All--Sunday Yankee is owned in partnership by David McDuffee and L&L Devisser LLC.

Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue on Thursday, August 6 with a 14-race card. The evening's 14-race card will feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 sequence in Races 3-6 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 Pool in Race 14. Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue to follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 21. For more information on the upcoming live racing schedule at Harrah's Hoosier Park, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Emily Ratcliff

 

 

