Favorites post dominating victories at Buffalo

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- There was little suspense in Buffalo Raceway's two main harness racing events on Wednesday night (March 6) as a pair of heavy favorites had no issues in posting dominating victories.

You Mach Me Crazy ($3.10) crushed the field in the $10,500 Class A Open Handicap for the distaff pacers while Noble Legend ($3.00) led every step of the way to collect the win in the $10,500 Class A Open Handicap Trot.

Driver Shawn Gray directed You Mach Me Crazy to a gate-to-wire decision over HP Sissy (Denny Bucceri) in 1:57.0 over the good track.

Setting fractions of :29.1, :59.1 and 1:28.2, You Mach Me Crazy was in total control with a panel to pace and nailed the victory down with a :28.3 last quarter. HP Sissy was 3-1/4 lengths back with Ticket To Fly ( Shawn McDonough ) third.

It was the fourth victory in seven tries this year for You Mach Me Crazy ( Mach Three -Lady Terror). Owned by William Emmons and trained by James Clouser Jr ., the 6-year-old mare has now produced $21,685 in earnings in 2019 and $128,148 lifetime.

It was basically the same story for Noble Legend in the featured trot. Darting to the lead from the start, Noble Legend played 'catch me if you can' and did so successfully.



Noble Legend wires the field in Open Trot. - Photo by Steve Roth Noble Legend wires the field in Open Trot. - Photo by Steve Roth

Using splits of :29.3, 1:00.0 and 1:29.4, a :30.0 last frame by Noble Legend was more than enough to squash any flickering hopes of Are You In (Kevin Cummings) and Snapshot Springs (Drew Monti). They finished in second and third respectively behind Noble Legend who won by 3-3/4 lengths in 1:59.4.

Co-owned by the Vogel & Wags Nags Stable along with Jack Rice, Noble Legend ( Kadabra -Lovin It) is a 7-year-old gelding conditioned by Maria Rice . It was the third victory in eight appearances this season for Noble Legend, now a winner of $21,390 and $221,476 in his career.

Davis Jr. and Monti each had triples on the card with Jim McNeight Jr . doubling. Jim McNeight had a pair of training victories.

Racing will continue on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. with a 12-race program scheduled.

by Brian J. Mazurek,

for Buffalo Raceway