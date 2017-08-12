Favorites sweep Ohio Sires Stakes

Prsntpretynperfect, with Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., in the sulky, captured the first of three $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes contested at Scioto Downs on Friday, August 11.

Each winner of Friday night’s (Aug.11) three Ohio Sires Stakes was an overwhelming favorite of the Scioto Downs harness racing crowd. The trio of $40,000 OSS-leg 3 divisions were contested at the five-eighths mile oval on an evening plagued by rain and balmy temperatures.

In the first OSS division, 4-5 Prsntpretynperfect kept her unblemished record intact, as she and driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., cruiser to an easy four-length victory in a new lifetime mark of 1:54. The Big Bad John lass now has four wins in four tries and $83,500 in her coffers for owners Jennifer Brown, Richard Lombardo and Josh Green.

Brian Brown trains the speedy distaff, who simply out-paced rivals 7-1 Ask Me Ifi Care (Mike Micallef) and third-place finisher, 70-1 longshot Pearl Crush (Tyler Smith).

Bred by Carl Howard, Prsntpretynperfect was purchased by Jennifer Brown for just $6,000 at the 2016 Ohio Selected Yearling Sale. She is the third of five foals out of the Towner’s Big Guy mare Wildfire Princess p,4, 1:52.2z ($30,929) and is a full sister to: Prince Giovanni p,3,1:54.4h ($62,618) and to Banderbear p,3, 1:53.3f ($24,950).

In the second OSS contest, driver Chris Page, steering 6-5 Baron Remy for trainer Ronnie Burke, paced under the wire just a nose behind first-place finisher 4-1 Believe In Waco, and after lodging a claim of foul against the latter’s driver, Art McIlmuray, was moved up a notch for the win by the Scioto judges. Lily Grace, a 17-1 longshot, was third, 1¼ lengths back, for driver Kayne Kauffman.

The brown filly by Yankee Cruiser is now two for two, with $26,250 in career earnings. The winning time of 1:54.4 was a new life mark for Baron Remy, who is owned by Burke Racing; Silva, Purnel & Libby; L. Karr; and Weaver Bruscemi. Bred by Baron Racing Stable, she was a $6,500 yearling purchase out of the Standardbred Horse Sale at Harrisburg last fall, and began her career with a 20-length, 1:56.1 winning qualifier at The Meadows on July 28. Her pari-mutuel debut came one week later, with a 1:56.1 triumph at Northfield Park in a $12,500 Buckeye Stallion Series division.

Baron Remy is the third foal out of the Shady Character mare Riley Character p, 5, 1:51.4f ($149,550) and is a half-sister to Gerard N Mo (by Rock N Roll Heaven ) p, 3, 1:53.1f ($19,395).

Shakewhatmamagaveu, the 4-5 public’s choice, stormed her rivals with a 1:55.2 gate to wire winning steer by Randy Tharps in the third OSS contest. The Art Official lass, who is trained by Ron Steck for Don and Marcia Brake of Marysville, OH, notched career victory number two and upped her bankroll to $61,750. Cam’s Candy Girl was second at 7-1 for Jeremy Smith, while 7-2 Thrill Seeker (Chris Page) was third.

The brown filly had finished second in Leg 1 on July 5 at Scioto Downs, then returned on July 17 to post a 1:53.4 clocking, drawing away from her rivals by nearly seven lengths in Leg 2. She then finished a smart second to Bad Girls Rule in a $47,000 Ohio Fair Stakes at Scioto Downs on July 27.

Shakewhatmamagaveu is the eighth foal out of the unraced Cam’s Card Shark mare Sexy Susan, and is a full sister to Where’s The Boss p, 3, 1:54.4f ($77,510) and to Smokey’s Lady p, 3, 1:56.4f ($16,967). She also has half-siblings in: Backtobattle p,4, 1:52 ($55,923) and You’ll Like It p,2, 1:57.4h ($36,670)—both by the stallion Grinfromeartoear .

Ohio Sires Stakes continue Saturday, Aug. 12, with three divisions of 3-year-old pacing fillies vying at Northfield Park in races 7, 8, and 9, just prior to the $300,000 Milstein.

by Kimberly Rinker