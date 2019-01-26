Favourite withdrawn from big race tonight

Pre-race favourite Tornado Valley has been withdrawn from tonight's Woodlands Great Southern Star after a vets examination revealed sorness on the morning of the $250,000 feature.

Trainer Andy Gath reported his brilliant gelding, who has won 18 of 22 since crossing to their stable including December's TAB Inter Dominion, had swelling in his near hind-leg to Stewards on Friday.

Tornado Valley then underwent a veterinary examination by the stable veterinarian Friday evening, where, in the presence of a HRV Steward, blood samples were taken from the gelding to detect whether infection may be a factor.

This morning stewards reported the gelding had been found to be lame and sore upon examination and was subsequently scratched from tonight's feature.

