Favourites dominate Group One features

Harness racing favourites have dominated the feature races tonight at Alexandra Park with all the Group One events being won by the best backed runners in their respective races.

Top filly Bettor Twist started the pain for the TAB bookmakers in the 2021 Pascoes The Jewellers Northern Oaks.The classy filly got a very cushy time in front and won as she liked at very cramped odds for driver Zachary Butcher. The Honey Queen held second at big money after managing to cross the favourite at the start and then getting a cart home in the trail. Second favourite Darling Me who raced three back on the fence ran home well for third.

Bettor Twist ( Bettor's Delight - Twist And Twirl) ran the 2700m mobile distance in 3-23.7 and by winning, emulated the win of her mother Twist And Twirl who won the same race in 2012.

One race later Montana D J sat parked in the Group 1 Breckon Farms Young Guns Cardigan Bay Stakes and was too good for his opposition, giving driver Zachary Butcher two Group 1 races back to back.

Montana D J ( Captaintreacherous - One Dream) is trained by Barry Purdon and Scott Phelan and the win was Scott's first Group 1 win as a trainer.

Classy Operator and Maurice McKendry held on for second after leading and Casino Action with Joshua Dickie ran into third after tracking the winner during the running.

Another hot favourite won the next event with Krug sensationally winning the 2021 Woodlands Stud Northern Derby after taking matters into his own hands by clearing out from the rest of the field midrace for driver Tony Herlihy.

Michael Guerin was able to get these comments from Tony straight after the race. “He just took off,” I tried to get him to come back to me but when he wouldn’t I just went with him so he wouldn’t choke down. Thank god he won. Imagine if he had got beaten after that”