Favourites get the early jewels

If there are racing gods, it appears they take multi bets. Because either that or a remarkable set of coincidences have seen many of the long-term favourites draw almost perfectly for next Saturday's Harness Jewels.
And while there is often a twist in the last week heading into the Jewels, there could be as many as seven odds-on favourites at Ashburton’s $1.2million meeting.
Of the six odds-on favourites before the draw, all have drawn the front row for their mobile mile assignments, with four of them to start from barrier three or inside.
The two others, Enghien (barrier seven in three-year-old Ruby) and Spanish Armada (likely to start from six in the three-year-old Diamond) are not natural gate flyers so are probably better suited drawn wider on the front line.
The huge winners from the draws were Piccadilly Princess, who gets the ace in the four-year-old mares’ pace while Spankem will be red hot in the juvenile boys pace from barrier two.
Ultimate Machete is perfectly placed at barrier three in the three-year-old male pace while last-start disappointment Elle Mac will be odds-on again from barrier two in the juvenile female pace, especially with key rival Dizzy Miss Lizzy drawn the inside of the second line.
That leaves probably two truly open punting contests in the two-year-old and four-year-old trots, where the more favoured runners have had mixed luck with the draws.
The hardest horse of the entire meeting to price must have been Heaven Rocks in the four-year-old make pace even though he was always going to be starting from the unruly.
While most horses conceding a start to near open class rivals around Ashburton over a mile would have no chance, he is a freakish talent and will still be first pick for many.
He was as low as $1.50 in pre-draw markets and remained there but with stablemate Waikiki Beach drawn to try and lead from barrier six expect pressure to come on his $4.20 opening quote.
Heaven Rocks will have his final public work at the Ashburton workouts today where he takes on nearly forgotten stablemate More The Better, who heads to the Jewels without a race start in nearly three months.
But the most anticipated workout today will be the three and four-year-old trot, where Lemond and long-time Jewels favourite but dramatic last-start failure Marcoola clash in a field that also contains Habibti Inta, Chevron Express and Missandei.
Wilma’s Mate will contest a handicap trot head while northern three-year-old trot entrant C K Spur will take on the pacers at tomorrow’s (Saturday) Pukekohe workouts.
By Michael Guerin
Here are the full fields for the Harness Jewels;
|Race 1
|[11:47am]
|ASHBURTON GUARDIAN 2YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 2YO FILLIES, 1609m
|Race 2
|[12:22pm]
|NEUMANNS TYRES & THE TYRE GENERAL 2YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 2YO, 1609m
|Race 3
|[12:57pm]
|WOODLANDS STUD 4YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 4YO MARES, 1609m
|Race 4
|[1:32pm]
|MID CANTERBURY TROTTING OWNERS ASSN 3YO DIAMOND (MOB PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 3YO FILLIES MOBILE, 1609m
|Race 5
|[2:07pm]
|CHRISTCHURCH CASINO 3YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 3YO, 1609m
|Race 6
|[2:42pm]
|COMMODORE AIRPORT HOTEL 2YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 2YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m
|Race 7
|[3:17pm]
|McMILLAN FEEDS 4YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 4YO GELDINGS & ENTIRES, 1609m
|Race 8
|[3:52pm]
|McMILLAN FEEDS 4YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 4YO, 1609m
|Race 9
|[4:27pm]
|HANLEY FORMULA 3YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 3YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m
|Race 1 [11:47am]
|ASHBURTON GUARDIAN 2YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 2YO FILLIES, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 2-year-old pacing fillies.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|610
|2
|f
|Chevrons Reward
|R53
|1
|Front
|Gavin Smith
|P B Burrows
|2
|11114
|2
|f
|Elle Mac
|R85
|2
|Front
|Natalie Rasmussen
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|3
|623285
|2
|f
|Caitlyn Clarke
|MR55
|3
|Front
|Zac Butcher
|B Purdon
|4
|236558
|2
|f
|A Lister
|MR50
|4
|Front
|Mark Purdon
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|5
|17732
|2
|f
|New York Rain
|R61
|5
|Front
|Joshua Dickie
|J W Dickie & J I Dickie
|6
|04641
|2
|f
|Angel Of Harlem
|R55
|6
|Front
|R B Ward
|7
|210993
|2
|f
|Bettor Joy
|R59
|7
|Front
|Dexter Dunn
|C T Dalgety
|8
|314576
|2
|f
|Purest Silk
|R57
|8
|Front
|Brent Mangos
|B M Mangos
|9
|2327
|2
|f
|Shenandoah
|MR54
|9
|Front
|Tim Williams
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|151
|2
|f
|Dizzy Miss Lizzy
|R68
|10
|Front
|Blair Orange
|N R McGrath
|11
|112F4
|2
|f
|Lady Chatto
|R63
|11
|Front
|T G Butt
|12
|5331
|2
|f
|Repartee
|R54
|12
|Front
|Nathan Williamson
|Mrs K V Price & F J Price
|13
|21354
|2
|f
|Sweet Mary
|R54
|13
|Front
|Matthew Williamson
|B K Mowbray
|14
|602050
|2
|f
|Reklaw's Gem
|E1
|MR45
|U1
|Front
|John Dunn
|R J Dunn
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|No Gear Changes
|Horse Movements:
|Caitlyn Clarke to Jeff Whittaker at Springston, New York Rain to Bob Butt at Woodend Beach
|Race 2 [12:22pm]
|NEUMANNS TYRES & THE TYRE GENERAL 2YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 2YO, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 2-year-old trotters.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|323P0
|2
|c
|Majestic Hurricane
|E1
|MR51
|1
|Front
|Blair Orange
|K & T Barron
|2
|12
|2
|g
|Springbank Lachie
|R60
|2
|Front
|P M Williamson
|3
|110360
|2
|g
|Sundees Son
|R56
|3
|Front
|John Dunn
|R J Dunn
|4
|12
|2
|f
|Aoraki
|R56
|4
|Front
|Ricky May
|G P & Mrs N M Hope
|5
|31
|2
|g
|Majestic Connies
|R54
|5
|Front
|P M Williamson
|6
|450670
|2
|g
|Imperial Whiz
|MR44
|6
|Front
|Alan Clark
|A L Clark
|7
|1121D5
|2
|g
|Paramount King
|R56
|7
|Front
|Joshua Dickie
|J W Dickie & J I Dickie
|8
|722552
|2
|g
|BJ Lindenny
|MR52
|8
|Front
|D J Bennett
|9
|41
|2
|g
|Marquis De Sade
|R52
|9
|Front
|David Butt
|P C Nairn
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|143410
|2
|c
|One Muscle Hill
|R63
|10
|Front
|Mark Purdon
|Mrs N C Molander
|11
|811827
|2
|g
|Castlereagh
|R56
|11
|Front
|Samantha Ottley
|M P Jones
|12
|46314
|2
|f
|Renezmae
|R55
|12
|Front
|Dexter Dunn
|J D Harrington
|13
|321223
|2
|g
|More Shades Of Gold
|R56
|13
|Front
|Todd Mitchell
|D W & Mrs C McGowan
|14
|1011
|2
|g
|Majestic Man
|R65
|U1
|Front
|P M Williamson
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|No Gear Changes
|Horse Movements:
|Paramount King to Bob Butt at Woodend Beach, One Muscle Hill to Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen at Rolleston, More Shades Of Gold to Brad Mowbray at Russley
|Race 3 [12:57pm]
|WOODLANDS STUD 4YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 4YO MARES, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 4-year-old pacing mares.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|126452
|4
|m
|Piccadilly Princess
|R120
|1
|Front
|Mark Purdon
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|2
|775490
|4
|m
|Cullen Who
|R75
|2
|Front
|Ken Barron
|K & T Barron
|3
|132452
|4
|m
|Hopes And Dreams
|E1
|R70
|3
|Front
|G J Anderson
|4
|121380
|4
|m
|Hard Days Night
|R56
|4
|Front
|Kimberly Butt(J)
|Mrs L M Jones
|5
|240088
|4
|m
|Bronze Over
|R88
|5
|Front
|Bob Butt
|R J Butt
|6
|660565
|4
|m
|Arden's Choice
|R96
|6
|Front
|Zac Butcher
|B Purdon
|7
|572352
|4
|m
|Queen Bee Bardon
|R67
|7
|Front
|Craig Thornley
|B A Waldron
|8
|136416
|4
|m
|Ultimate Desire
|R81
|8
|Front
|Dexter Dunn
|B K Mowbray
|9
|253000
|4
|m
|Cmeerock
|R68
|9
|Front
|Tim Williams
|R J Dunn
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|911652
|4
|m
|RR Sand Dollar
|R74
|10
|Front
|Blair Orange
|P T Court
|11
|259320
|4
|m
|Glenferrie Classic
|R75
|11
|Front
|Samantha Ottley
|M P Jones
|12
|12P101
|4
|m
|Rocknroll Princess
|R73
|12
|Front
|David Butcher
|S G Telfer & C D Garlick
|13
|122177
|4
|m
|Kayteeoh Denario
|R68
|13
|Front
|R W Todd
|14
|802098
|4
|m
|Hopeful Harriet
|R64
|14
|Front
|R W Todd
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|No Gear Changes
|Horse Movements:
|Arden's Choice to Jeff Whittaker at Springston, Rocknroll Princess to Robert Dunn at Woodend Beach
|Race 4 [1:32pm]
|MID CANTERBURY TROTTING OWNERS ASSN 3YO DIAMOND (MOB PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 3YO FILLIES MOBILE, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 3-year-old pacing fillies.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|211222
|3
|f
|Delightful Memphis
|R101
|1
|Front
|M P Jones
|2
|222116
|3
|f
|Patanjali
|E1
|R64
|2
|Front
|Stephen McNally
|T S & Mrs G S Chmiel
|3
|121557
|3
|f
|Juice Brogden
|R68
|3
|Front
|Nicky Chilcott
|Miss N A Chilcott
|4
|6X5302
|3
|f
|Major Rocket
|R62
|4
|Front
|C T Dalgety
|5
|321611
|3
|f
|Gotta Go Dali Queen
|R84
|5
|Front
|Maurice McKendry
|F D Cooney & T R Hopkins
|6
|691149
|3
|f
|Delishka
|R71
|6
|Front
|Matthew Williamson
|B K Mowbray
|7
|131411
|3
|f
|Spanish Armada
|R110
|7
|Front
|Natalie Rasmussen
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|8
|231376
|3
|f
|Seaswift Joy
|R88
|8
|Front
|Jim Curtin
|M I Shinn
|9
|35X363
|3
|f
|Utmost Delight
|R69
|9
|Front
|Zac Butcher
|S J Reid
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|317458
|3
|f
|Step Up
|R65
|10
|Front
|David Butcher
|S G Telfer & C D Garlick
|11
|533485
|3
|f
|American Empress
|R62
|11
|Front
|Sailesh Abernethy
|J M Young
|12
|115144
|3
|f
|Partyon
|R110
|12
|Front
|Mark Purdon
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|13
|111122
|3
|f
|Bonnie Joan
|R98
|13
|Front
|C T Dalgety
|14
|334110
|3
|f
|Shezza GNP
|R73
|14
|Front
|K & T Barron
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|No Gear Changes
|Horse Movements:
|Juice Brogden to David & Catherine Butt at Woodend Beach, Utmost Delight to Paul Court at West Melton, Step Up to Robert Dunn at Woodend Beach, American Empress to Steven McRae at West Melton
|Race 5 [2:07pm]
|CHRISTCHURCH CASINO 3YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 3YO, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 3-year-old trotters.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|213975
|3
|c
|War Machine
|R58
|1
|Front
|Derek Balle
|D M Balle
|2
|732242
|3
|g
|President Roydon
|R62
|2
|Front
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|3
|921132
|3
|f
|Chevron Express
|R82
|3
|Front
|C T Dalgety
|4
|480131
|3
|f
|Ruthless Kayla
|R60
|4
|Front
|Samantha Ottley
|K T Fairbairn
|5
|121543
|3
|g
|C K Spur
|R74
|5
|Front
|Joshua Dickie
|J W Dickie & J I Dickie
|6
|218690
|3
|f
|Regal Love
|R60
|6
|Front
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|7
|111111
|3
|g
|Enghien
|R110
|7
|Front
|Ricky May
|G P & Mrs N M Hope
|8
|51D
|3
|f
|Kissmeimloaded
|R58
|8
|Front
|Jack MacKinnon(J)
|J A MacKinnon
|9
|284310
|3
|g
|War Spirit
|R56
|9
|Front
|K D Townley
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|153551
|3
|g
|BD Khaosan
|R58
|10
|Front
|Jonny Cox
|T D Bagrie
|11
|909272
|3
|c
|Habibi Inta
|R66
|11
|Front
|Blair Orange
|P C Nairn
|12
|354642
|3
|f
|Needle
|R70
|12
|Front
|Colin DeFilippi
|C J & J DeFilippi
|13
|528202
|3
|g
|Muscles Galore
|R52
|13
|Front
|John Dunn
|C D & Miss A D Edmonds
|14
|333201
|3
|f
|One Bid Buys
|E1
|R55
|14
|Front
|Megan Teaz
|J L & Mrs M A Teaz
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|No Gear Changes
|Horse Movements:
|War Machine to David & Catherine Butt at Woodend Beach, Kissmeimloaded to Robert Dunn at Woodend Beach
|Race 6 [2:42pm]
|COMMODORE AIRPORT HOTEL 2YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 2YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 2-year-old pacing colts & geldings.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|204
|2
|g
|Bright Diamond
|MR50
|1
|Front
|Gavin Smith
|G D Smith
|2
|211131
|2
|c
|Spankem
|R85
|2
|Front
|Mark Purdon
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|3
|208X
|2
|c
|Royal Tribute
|MR49
|3
|Front
|P T Court
|4
|8478
|2
|g
|Bailey Major
|MR48
|4
|Front
|Tim Williams
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|5
|310
|2
|c
|Star Commander
|R54
|5
|Front
|N R McGrath
|6
|42
|2
|c
|Liberal Arden
|E1
|MR51
|6
|Front
|T S & Mrs G S Chmiel
|7
|13327
|2
|g
|The Black Prince
|R57
|7
|Front
|Todd Macfarlane
|T A Macfarlane
|8
|42148
|2
|c
|Aloka
|R62
|8
|Front
|Blair Orange
|N R McGrath
|9
|131124
|2
|c
|Alta Maestro
|R85
|9
|Front
|R J Dunn
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|128512
|2
|g
|Ashley Locaz
|R60
|10
|Front
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|11
|142362
|2
|c
|Culpeka
|R59
|11
|Front
|Brent Mangos
|B M Mangos
|12
|33633
|2
|c
|Fizzing
|MR52
|12
|Front
|C T Dalgety
|13
|292355
|2
|c
|All U Need Is Faith
|R59
|13
|Front
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|14
|651213
|2
|c
|The Devils Own
|R75
|14
|Front
|Natalie Rasmussen
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|Royal Tribute: BL-Off Legend
|Horse Movements:
|The Black Prince to Jamie Gameson at Burnham
|Race 7 [3:17pm]
|McMILLAN FEEDS 4YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 4YO GELDINGS & ENTIRES, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 4-year-old pacing geldings & entires.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|306630
|4
|g
|Don Domingo
|R69
|1
|Front
|Blair Orange
|K & T Barron
|2
|1015X3
|4
|g
|Mr Mojito
|R107
|2
|Front
|Kerryn Manning
|Ms K E Manning
|3
|742212
|4
|g
|Bettor Ops
|R86
|3
|Front
|Kirk Larsen
|K N Larsen
|4
|617345
|4
|g
|Eldolar
|R72
|4
|Front
|Scott Phelan
|Miss A M Donnelly
|5
|869141
|4
|g
|Buster Brady
|R105
|5
|Front
|Dexter Dunn
|K J Austin
|6
|442223
|4
|g
|Waikiki Beach
|R128
|6
|Front
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|7
|254157
|4
|h
|Ears Burning
|R96
|7
|Front
|Nigel McGrath
|N R McGrath
|8
|222203
|4
|g
|Mo Casino
|R69
|8
|Front
|Zac Butcher
|S J Reid
|9
|512116
|4
|g
|Cash N Flow
|R100
|9
|Front
|Tim Williams
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|213352
|4
|g
|Sparkling Delight
|R73
|10
|Front
|Gerard O'Reilly
|G D O'Reilly
|11
|723423
|4
|g
|Crackamoa
|R67
|11
|Front
|John Dunn
|R J Dunn
|12
|414516
|4
|h
|Max Phactor
|R82
|12
|Front
|David Butcher
|M G Berger
|13
|341019
|4
|g
|Mighty American
|E1
|R70
|13
|Front
|K & T Barron
|14
|P11211
|4
|g
|Heaven Rocks
|R120
|U1
|Front
|Natalie Rasmussen
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|Mr Mojito: BL-On Legend
|Horse Movements:
|Buster Brady to Regan Todd at Woodend Beach
|Race 8 [3:52pm]
|McMILLAN FEEDS 4YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 4YO, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 4-year-old trotters.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|420429
|4
|m
|Wilma's Mate
|R104
|1
|Front
|David Butt
|P C Nairn
|2
|901524
|4
|g
|Trouble Giero
|E1
|R62
|2
|Front
|Stephen McNally
|B J White
|3
|213101
|4
|g
|Gentleman Sir
|R80
|3
|Front
|David Butcher
|L C Driver
|4
|1P1011
|4
|m
|Dark Horse
|R89
|4
|Front
|Nathan Williamson
|N P Williamson
|5
|062223
|4
|m
|Sundons Flyer
|R67
|5
|Front
|Blair Orange
|B R Negus
|6
|902121
|4
|g
|McLovin
|R71
|6
|Front
|Amber Lethaby
|R H Jenkins
|7
|4157X0
|4
|h
|Marcoola
|R115
|7
|Front
|Clint Ford
|K B Ford
|8
|212416
|4
|g
|Temporale
|R102
|8
|Front
|Tony Herlihy
|A G Herlihy MNZM
|9
|015836
|4
|g
|Justamollyarcher
|R55
|9
|Front
|Sheree Tomlinson(J)
|R H Jenkins
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|312664
|4
|g
|Lemond
|R89
|10
|Front
|Colin DeFilippi
|R O Paynter
|11
|972145
|4
|g
|Beg Hall
|R61
|11
|Front
|Kimberly Butt(J)
|T G Butt
|12
|502851
|4
|m
|Missandei
|R82
|12
|Front
|Samantha Ottley
|B R Negus
|13
|565411
|4
|g
|Eagle Galleon
|R53
|13
|Front
|Dexter Dunn
|R E Wilson
|14
|741103
|4
|g
|Red Hot Poker
|R60
|14
|Front
|John Dunn
|G C Telfer
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|No Gear Changes
|Horse Movements:
|McLovin to Mark Jones at Burnham, Temporale to Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen at Rolleston, Lemond to Colin & Julie DeFilippi at Broadfield
|Race 9 [4:27pm]
|HANLEY FORMULA 3YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 3YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m Racebook Gear Front Line Limit
|Race History Jewels Leader Board
|For 3-year-old pacing colts & geldings.
|Book
|Form
|Age
|Sex
|Name
|Rating
|Draw
|Hdcp
|Driver
|Trainer
|1
|833352
|3
|g
|Rhythm N Blues
|R71
|1
|Front
|David Butcher
|S G Telfer & C D Garlick
|2
|502236
|3
|c
|Mongolian Storm
|R76
|2
|Front
|P T Court
|3
|132212
|3
|c
|Ultimate Machete
|R110
|3
|Front
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|4
|181X21
|3
|g
|Thefixer
|R85
|4
|Front
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|5
|232125
|3
|c
|More The Better
|R102
|5
|Front
|Mark Purdon
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|6
|869716
|3
|g
|Jack's Legend
|R83
|6
|Front
|Barry Purdon
|B Purdon
|7
|111167
|3
|g
|Let It Ride
|R84
|7
|Front
|Craig Thornley
|T G Butt
|8
|215123
|3
|g
|Forgotten Highway
|R80
|8
|Front
|Nathan Williamson
|M P Kerr
|9
|113312
|3
|g
|Eamon Maguire
|R100
|9
|Front
|Dexter Dunn
|G J Anderson
|---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
|10
|591101
|3
|c
|Mongolian Hero
|R91
|10
|Front
|P T Court
|11
|622294
|3
|g
|A G's White Socks
|E1
|R77
|11
|Front
|Ricky May
|G P & Mrs N M Hope
|12
|121400
|3
|g
|Tiger Thompson
|R73
|12
|Front
|Jim Curtin
|B K Mowbray
|13
|809811
|3
|c
|Stars Align
|R95
|13
|Front
|M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
|14
|184224
|3
|g
|Shineonucrazydiamond
|R72
|14
|Front
|Nathan Purdon(J)
|C T Dalgety
|Notifiable Gear Changes:
|No Gear Changes
|Horse Movements:
|Jack's Legend to Jeff Whittaker at Springston