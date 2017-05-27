Day At The Track

Favourites get the early jewels

06:40 AM 27 May 2017 NZST
Harness Jewels
Harness Jewels

If there are racing gods, it appears they take multi bets. Because either that or a remarkable set of coincidences have seen many of the long-term favourites draw almost perfectly for next Saturday's Harness Jewels.

And while there is often a twist in the last week heading into the Jewels, there could be as many as seven odds-on favourites at Ashburton’s $1.2million meeting.

Of the six odds-on favourites before the draw, all have drawn the front row for their mobile mile assignments, with four of them to start from barrier three or inside.

The two others, Enghien (barrier seven in three-year-old Ruby) and Spanish Armada (likely to start from six in the three-year-old Diamond) are not natural gate flyers so are probably better suited drawn wider on the front line.

The huge winners from the draws were Piccadilly Princess, who gets the ace in the four-year-old mares’ pace while Spankem will be red hot in the juvenile boys pace from barrier two.

Ultimate Machete is perfectly placed at barrier three in the three-year-old male pace while last-start disappointment Elle Mac will be odds-on again from barrier two in the juvenile female pace, especially with key rival Dizzy Miss Lizzy drawn the inside of the second line.

That leaves probably two truly open punting contests in the two-year-old and four-year-old trots, where the more favoured runners have had mixed luck with the draws.

The hardest horse of the entire meeting to price must have been Heaven Rocks in the four-year-old make pace even though he was always going to be starting from the unruly.

While most horses conceding a start to near open class rivals around Ashburton over a mile would have no chance, he is a freakish talent and will still be first pick for many.

He was as low as $1.50 in pre-draw markets and remained there but with stablemate Waikiki Beach drawn to try and lead from barrier six expect pressure to come on his $4.20 opening quote.

Heaven Rocks will have his final public work at the Ashburton workouts today where he takes on nearly forgotten stablemate More The Better, who heads to the Jewels without a race start in nearly three months.

But the most anticipated workout today will be the three and four-year-old trot, where Lemond and long-time Jewels favourite but dramatic last-start failure Marcoola clash in a field that also contains Habibti Inta, Chevron Express and Missandei.

Wilma’s Mate will contest a handicap trot head while northern three-year-old trot entrant C K Spur will take on the pacers at tomorrow’s (Saturday) Pukekohe workouts.

By Michael Guerin

Here are the full fields for the Harness Jewels;

Ashburton Trotting Club Inc         Saturday  3  June Trackside RadioRadio   
Meeting:   HARNESS JEWELS 2017 (Day 1) at Ashburton Raceway
Chairperson of Stewards: Nick Ydgren
TAB details (Meeting 8):
Doubles - Races 2 & 3; 4 & 5; 6 & 7; 8 & 9 Trebles - Races 1, 2 & 3; 4, 5 & 6; 7, 8 & 9
Terminating Pick6 - Races 4-9 inclusive guaranteed to $100,000 terminating Quaddie - Races 2-5 inclusive with a starting pool of $10,000; 6-9 inclusive
First4 - Races 1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 6; 7; 8; 9 all with a starting pool of $10,000  
     
 Race 1 [11:47am] ASHBURTON GUARDIAN 2YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1)  $150,000, 2YO FILLIES, 1609m
 Race 2 [12:22pm] NEUMANNS TYRES & THE TYRE GENERAL 2YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1)  $100,000, 2YO, 1609m
 Race 3 [12:57pm] WOODLANDS STUD 4YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1)  $150,000, 4YO MARES, 1609m
 Race 4 [1:32pm] MID CANTERBURY TROTTING OWNERS ASSN 3YO DIAMOND (MOB PACE) (Gr1)  $150,000, 3YO FILLIES MOBILE, 1609m
 Race 5 [2:07pm] CHRISTCHURCH CASINO 3YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1)  $100,000, 3YO, 1609m
 Race 6 [2:42pm] COMMODORE AIRPORT HOTEL 2YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1)  $150,000, 2YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m
 Race 7 [3:17pm] McMILLAN FEEDS 4YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1)  $150,000, 4YO GELDINGS & ENTIRES, 1609m
 Race 8 [3:52pm] McMILLAN FEEDS 4YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1)  $100,000, 4YO, 1609m
 Race 9 [4:27pm] HANLEY FORMULA 3YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1)  $150,000, 3YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m

 

For 2-year-old pacing fillies.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 610 2 f     Chevrons Reward   R53 1 Front Gavin Smith P B Burrows  
2 11114 2 f     Elle Mac   R85 2 Front Natalie Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
3 623285 2 f     Caitlyn Clarke   MR55 3 Front Zac Butcher B Purdon  
4 236558 2 f     A Lister   MR50 4 Front Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
5 17732 2 f     New York Rain   R61 5 Front Joshua Dickie J W Dickie & J I Dickie  
6 04641 2 f     Angel Of Harlem   R55 6 Front   R B Ward  
7 210993 2 f     Bettor Joy   R59 7 Front Dexter Dunn C T Dalgety  
8 314576 2 f     Purest Silk   R57 8 Front Brent Mangos B M Mangos  
9 2327 2 f     Shenandoah   MR54 9 Front Tim Williams M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 151 2 f     Dizzy Miss Lizzy   R68 10 Front Blair Orange N R McGrath  
11 112F4 2 f     Lady Chatto   R63 11 Front   T G Butt  
12 5331 2 f     Repartee   R54 12 Front Nathan Williamson Mrs K V Price & F J Price  
13 21354 2 f     Sweet Mary   R54 13 Front Matthew Williamson B K Mowbray  
14 602050 2 f     Reklaw's Gem E1 MR45 U1 Front John Dunn R J Dunn  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    No Gear Changes
     Horse Movements:    Caitlyn Clarke to Jeff Whittaker at Springston, New York Rain to Bob Butt at Woodend Beach
   
   
For 2-year-old trotters.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 323P0 2 c     Majestic Hurricane E1 MR51 1 Front Blair Orange K & T Barron  
2 12 2 g     Springbank Lachie   R60 2 Front   P M Williamson  
3 110360 2 g     Sundees Son   R56 3 Front John Dunn R J Dunn  
4 12 2 f     Aoraki   R56 4 Front Ricky May G P & Mrs N M Hope  
5 31 2 g     Majestic Connies   R54 5 Front   P M Williamson  
6 450670 2 g     Imperial Whiz   MR44 6 Front Alan Clark A L Clark  
7 1121D5 2 g     Paramount King   R56 7 Front Joshua Dickie J W Dickie & J I Dickie  
8 722552 2 g     BJ Lindenny   MR52 8 Front   D J Bennett  
9 41 2 g     Marquis De Sade   R52 9 Front David Butt P C Nairn  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 143410 2 c     One Muscle Hill   R63 10 Front Mark Purdon Mrs N C Molander  
11 811827 2 g     Castlereagh   R56 11 Front Samantha Ottley M P Jones  
12 46314 2 f     Renezmae   R55 12 Front Dexter Dunn J D Harrington  
13 321223 2 g     More Shades Of Gold   R56 13 Front Todd Mitchell D W & Mrs C McGowan  
14 1011 2 g     Majestic Man   R65 U1 Front   P M Williamson  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    No Gear Changes
     Horse Movements:    Paramount King to Bob Butt at Woodend Beach, One Muscle Hill to Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen at Rolleston, More Shades Of Gold to Brad Mowbray at Russley
   
   
For 4-year-old pacing mares.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 126452 4 m     Piccadilly Princess   R120 1 Front Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
2 775490 4 m     Cullen Who   R75 2 Front Ken Barron K & T Barron  
3 132452 4 m     Hopes And Dreams E1 R70 3 Front   G J Anderson  
4 121380 4 m     Hard Days Night   R56 4 Front Kimberly Butt(J) Mrs L M Jones  
5 240088 4 m     Bronze Over   R88 5 Front Bob Butt R J Butt  
6 660565 4 m     Arden's Choice   R96 6 Front Zac Butcher B Purdon  
7 572352 4 m     Queen Bee Bardon   R67 7 Front Craig Thornley B A Waldron  
8 136416 4 m     Ultimate Desire   R81 8 Front Dexter Dunn B K Mowbray  
9 253000 4 m     Cmeerock   R68 9 Front Tim Williams R J Dunn  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 911652 4 m     RR Sand Dollar   R74 10 Front Blair Orange P T Court  
11 259320 4 m     Glenferrie Classic   R75 11 Front Samantha Ottley M P Jones  
12 12P101 4 m     Rocknroll Princess   R73 12 Front David Butcher S G Telfer & C D Garlick  
13 122177 4 m     Kayteeoh Denario   R68 13 Front   R W Todd  
14 802098 4 m     Hopeful Harriet   R64 14 Front   R W Todd  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    No Gear Changes
     Horse Movements:    Arden's Choice to Jeff Whittaker at Springston, Rocknroll Princess to Robert Dunn at Woodend Beach
   
   
For 3-year-old pacing fillies.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 211222 3 f     Delightful Memphis   R101 1 Front   M P Jones  
2 222116 3 f     Patanjali E1 R64 2 Front Stephen McNally T S & Mrs G S Chmiel  
3 121557 3 f     Juice Brogden   R68 3 Front Nicky Chilcott Miss N A Chilcott  
4 6X5302 3 f     Major Rocket   R62 4 Front   C T Dalgety  
5 321611 3 f     Gotta Go Dali Queen   R84 5 Front Maurice McKendry F D Cooney & T R Hopkins  
6 691149 3 f     Delishka   R71 6 Front Matthew Williamson B K Mowbray  
7 131411 3 f     Spanish Armada   R110 7 Front Natalie Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
8 231376 3 f     Seaswift Joy   R88 8 Front Jim Curtin M I Shinn  
9 35X363 3 f     Utmost Delight   R69 9 Front Zac Butcher S J Reid  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 317458 3 f     Step Up   R65 10 Front David Butcher S G Telfer & C D Garlick  
11 533485 3 f     American Empress   R62 11 Front Sailesh Abernethy J M Young  
12 115144 3 f     Partyon   R110 12 Front Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
13 111122 3 f     Bonnie Joan   R98 13 Front   C T Dalgety  
14 334110 3 f     Shezza GNP   R73 14 Front   K & T Barron  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    No Gear Changes
     Horse Movements:    Juice Brogden to David & Catherine Butt at Woodend Beach, Utmost Delight to Paul Court at West Melton, Step Up to Robert Dunn at Woodend Beach, American Empress to Steven McRae at West Melton
   
   
For 3-year-old trotters.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 213975 3 c     War Machine   R58 1 Front Derek Balle D M Balle  
2 732242 3 g     President Roydon   R62 2 Front   M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
3 921132 3 f     Chevron Express   R82 3 Front   C T Dalgety  
4 480131 3 f     Ruthless Kayla   R60 4 Front Samantha Ottley K T Fairbairn  
5 121543 3 g     C K Spur   R74 5 Front Joshua Dickie J W Dickie & J I Dickie  
6 218690 3 f     Regal Love   R60 6 Front   M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
7 111111 3 g     Enghien   R110 7 Front Ricky May G P & Mrs N M Hope  
8 51D 3 f     Kissmeimloaded   R58 8 Front Jack MacKinnon(J) J A MacKinnon  
9 284310 3 g     War Spirit   R56 9 Front   K D Townley  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 153551 3 g     BD Khaosan   R58 10 Front Jonny Cox T D Bagrie  
11 909272 3 c     Habibi Inta   R66 11 Front Blair Orange P C Nairn  
12 354642 3 f     Needle   R70 12 Front Colin DeFilippi C J & J DeFilippi  
13 528202 3 g     Muscles Galore   R52 13 Front John Dunn C D & Miss A D Edmonds  
14 333201 3 f     One Bid Buys E1 R55 14 Front Megan Teaz J L & Mrs M A Teaz  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    No Gear Changes
     Horse Movements:    War Machine to David & Catherine Butt at Woodend Beach, Kissmeimloaded to Robert Dunn at Woodend Beach
   
   
For 2-year-old pacing colts & geldings.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 204 2 g     Bright Diamond   MR50 1 Front Gavin Smith G D Smith  
2 211131 2 c     Spankem   R85 2 Front Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
3 208X 2 c     Royal Tribute   MR49 3 Front   P T Court  
4 8478 2 g     Bailey Major   MR48 4 Front Tim Williams M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
5 310 2 c     Star Commander   R54 5 Front   N R McGrath  
6 42 2 c     Liberal Arden E1 MR51 6 Front   T S & Mrs G S Chmiel  
7 13327 2 g     The Black Prince   R57 7 Front Todd Macfarlane T A Macfarlane  
8 42148 2 c     Aloka   R62 8 Front Blair Orange N R McGrath  
9 131124 2 c     Alta Maestro   R85 9 Front   R J Dunn  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 128512 2 g     Ashley Locaz   R60 10 Front   M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
11 142362 2 c     Culpeka   R59 11 Front Brent Mangos B M Mangos  
12 33633 2 c     Fizzing   MR52 12 Front   C T Dalgety  
13 292355 2 c     All U Need Is Faith   R59 13 Front   M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
14 651213 2 c     The Devils Own   R75 14 Front Natalie Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    Royal Tribute: BL-Off    Legend
     Horse Movements:    The Black Prince to Jamie Gameson at Burnham
   
   
For 4-year-old pacing geldings & entires.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 306630 4 g     Don Domingo   R69 1 Front Blair Orange K & T Barron  
2 1015X3 4 g     Mr Mojito   R107 2 Front Kerryn Manning Ms K E Manning  
3 742212 4 g     Bettor Ops   R86 3 Front Kirk Larsen K N Larsen  
4 617345 4 g     Eldolar   R72 4 Front Scott Phelan Miss A M Donnelly  
5 869141 4 g     Buster Brady   R105 5 Front Dexter Dunn K J Austin  
6 442223 4 g     Waikiki Beach   R128 6 Front   M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
7 254157 4 h     Ears Burning   R96 7 Front Nigel McGrath N R McGrath  
8 222203 4 g     Mo Casino   R69 8 Front Zac Butcher S J Reid  
9 512116 4 g     Cash N Flow   R100 9 Front Tim Williams M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 213352 4 g     Sparkling Delight   R73 10 Front Gerard O'Reilly G D O'Reilly  
11 723423 4 g     Crackamoa   R67 11 Front John Dunn R J Dunn  
12 414516 4 h     Max Phactor   R82 12 Front David Butcher M G Berger  
13 341019 4 g     Mighty American E1 R70 13 Front   K & T Barron  
14 P11211 4 g     Heaven Rocks   R120 U1 Front Natalie Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    Mr Mojito: BL-On    Legend
     Horse Movements:    Buster Brady to Regan Todd at Woodend Beach
   
   
For 4-year-old trotters.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 420429 4 m     Wilma's Mate   R104 1 Front David Butt P C Nairn  
2 901524 4 g     Trouble Giero E1 R62 2 Front Stephen McNally B J White  
3 213101 4 g     Gentleman Sir   R80 3 Front David Butcher L C Driver  
4 1P1011 4 m     Dark Horse   R89 4 Front Nathan Williamson N P Williamson  
5 062223 4 m     Sundons Flyer   R67 5 Front Blair Orange B R Negus  
6 902121 4 g     McLovin   R71 6 Front Amber Lethaby R H Jenkins  
7 4157X0 4 h     Marcoola   R115 7 Front Clint Ford K B Ford  
8 212416 4 g     Temporale   R102 8 Front Tony Herlihy A G Herlihy MNZM  
9 015836 4 g     Justamollyarcher   R55 9 Front Sheree Tomlinson(J) R H Jenkins  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 312664 4 g     Lemond   R89 10 Front Colin DeFilippi R O Paynter  
11 972145 4 g     Beg Hall   R61 11 Front Kimberly Butt(J) T G Butt  
12 502851 4 m     Missandei   R82 12 Front Samantha Ottley B R Negus  
13 565411 4 g     Eagle Galleon   R53 13 Front Dexter Dunn R E Wilson  
14 741103 4 g     Red Hot Poker   R60 14 Front John Dunn G C Telfer  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    No Gear Changes
     Horse Movements:    McLovin to Mark Jones at Burnham, Temporale to Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen at Rolleston, Lemond to Colin & Julie DeFilippi at Broadfield
   
   
For 3-year-old pacing colts & geldings.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 833352 3 g     Rhythm N Blues   R71 1 Front David Butcher S G Telfer & C D Garlick  
2 502236 3 c     Mongolian Storm   R76 2 Front   P T Court  
3 132212 3 c     Ultimate Machete   R110 3 Front   M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
4 181X21 3 g     Thefixer   R85 4 Front   M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
5 232125 3 c     More The Better   R102 5 Front Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
6 869716 3 g     Jack's Legend   R83 6 Front Barry Purdon B Purdon  
7 111167 3 g     Let It Ride   R84 7 Front Craig Thornley T G Butt  
8 215123 3 g     Forgotten Highway   R80 8 Front Nathan Williamson M P Kerr  
9 113312 3 g     Eamon Maguire   R100 9 Front Dexter Dunn G J Anderson  
---------------------------- Second Line ----------------------------
10 591101 3 c     Mongolian Hero   R91 10 Front   P T Court  
11 622294 3 g     A G's White Socks E1 R77 11 Front Ricky May G P & Mrs N M Hope  
12 121400 3 g     Tiger Thompson   R73 12 Front Jim Curtin B K Mowbray  
13 809811 3 c     Stars Align   R95 13 Front   M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen  
14 184224 3 g     Shineonucrazydiamond   R72 14 Front Nathan Purdon(J) C T Dalgety  
   
     Notifiable Gear Changes:    No Gear Changes
     Horse Movements:    Jack's Legend to Jeff Whittaker at Springston
