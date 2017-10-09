Fear The Dragon rallies to Tattersalls Victory

LEXINGTON, KY-- Fear The Dragon stormed down the center of the track to take the second of two harness racing divisions of the $406,000 American Ideal Tattersalls Pace, sponsored by Brittany Stallion Management, in 1:51.2 on Sunday, October 8 at The Red Mile.

Positioned fifth, Fear The Dragon sat off a :28.1 quarter set by Art Scene before flushing out cover with Blood Line prior to a :56.1. Filibuster Hanover, sitting the pocket, tipped out of the pocket moving around the final turn, taking over the front from Art Scene at three-quarters in 1:23.3.

Filibuster Hanover held command through the stretch. Mac's Jackpot, off a rail trip, circumvented Art Scene as he faltered to rush into contention towards the rail, while Fear The Dragon gained ground widest of all, sprinting by late leader Mac's Jackpot to win. Filibuster Hanover, the 4-5 favorite, held third.

Winning his 17th race in 26 starts, Fear The Dragon, by Dragon Again from the Western Ideal mare Armbro Cinnamon, has earned $1,492,782 for owner Emerald Highlands Farm. The Brian Brown trainee, driven by David Miller, returned $4.40 to win.

Mike's Z Tam rallied down the center of the track to take the first division of the Tattersalls in 1:52.4.

Downbytheseaside, the 3-5 favorite, circled by Ocean Colony to take the lead after a :29.2 opening quarter, progressing to a :57 half before being pressured by stable-mate Mcthriller from first over into the turn. Off three-quarters in 1:25.1, Downbytheseaside began to drift off the rail, while Mike's Z Tam and Miso Fast fanned towards the center of the track to reel in the pacesetter. Mike's Z Tam surged to the front within the final sixteenth, holding off Miso Fast in the final strides while Downbytheseaside chased in third.

A three-year-old gelding by Bettor's Delight , from the Western Ideal mare Ideal Observation, Mike's Z Tam, owned by trainer-driver Patrick Lachance along with Z Tam Stables, M&M Harness Racing, and Royal Flush Stables, won his ninth race in 29 starts, collecting $243,656 in earnings. He returned $12.60 to win.

Grinding first over, Idyllic Beach powered to a 1:52.2 victory in the $234,000 Glen Garnsey Memorial, sponsored by Diamond Creek Farms.

With even-money favorite Blazin Britches breaking before the start, Caviart Ally brushed to the top after a :28.1 quarter, and was later relegated to the pocket after Tequila Monday moved from fourth to take the lead following the half, timed in :55.1. Idyllic Beach, racing from fifth, angled first over moving into the far turn, advancing uncovered towards Tequila Monday through a 1:22.3 third-quarter.

Caviart Ally had room to tip off the rail in the stretch, shooting by Tequila Monday as she drifted off the rail. Room opened for Jaye's A Lady to pace up the pylons, and she took a narrow lead before Idyllic Beach slid by to win. Caviart Ally, between horses, finished third, while Blazin Britches recovered from her break to take fourth.