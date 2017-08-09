Day At The Track

Fear The Dragon remains on top in Poll

02:00 PM 09 Aug 2017 NZST
Fear The Dragon
Fear The Dragon
Curtis Salonick Photo

Freehold, NJ --- Fear The Dragon, who was idle this past weekend, remained on top in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The harness racing 3-year-old male pacer has won nine of 10 races this season and is the richest Standardbred in North America in 2017 with $924,453 in earnings.

Ariana G, who last weekend won the Hambletonian Oaks for 3-year-old female trotters, picked up nine first-place votes and moved from third to second in the rankings. Cane Pace champion Huntsville, who received the final three first place votes, fell from second to third.

Hannelore Hanover and Marion Marauder rounded out the top five.

Resolve, the winner of last week’s John Cashman Memorial, joined the rankings, at No. 6. Also cracking the Top 10 were Shady Daisy winner Blazin Britches at No. 8 and Jim Doherty Memorial champion Manchego at No. 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 11 – 8/8/2017

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Fear The Dragon (23)

3pc

10-9-1-0

$924,453

326

1

2

Ariana G (9)

3tf

7-6-0-1

$464,091

305

3

3

Huntsville (3)

3pc

10-7-3-0

$882,303

287

2

4

Hannelore Hanover

5tm

7-4-2-0

$235,299

157

4

5

Marion Marauder

4th

5-3-1-1

$443,177

140

5

6

Resolve

6th

6-3-1-0

$327,070

129

--

7

Walner

3tc

2-2-0-0

$83,615

118

6

8

Blazin Britches

3pf

9-8-1-0

$123,392

82

--

9

Downbytheseaside

3pc

9-5-1-2

$536,216

81

7

10

Manchego

2tf

5-5-0-0

$209,898

55

--

Also: Lady Shadow (42); Agent Q, Perfect Spirit (31); Crazy Wow (25); What The Hill (23); Devious Man (21); Keystone Velocity, Pasithea Face S (14); You Know You Do (13); R J P (8); Nike Franco N (5); Bit Of A Legend N, Long Tom (4); International Moni (3); Check Six, JL Cruze, Magic Presto, Percy Blue Chip, Play The Bell, Summer Travel, Two AM (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications

