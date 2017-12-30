Day At The Track

Fear The Dragon's book is full and closed

07:34 AM 30 Dec 2017 NZDT
Fear The Dragon, Harness racing
Fear The Dragon
Chris Gooden Photo
Midland Acres has announced that the inaugural book of harness racing's 2017 North American Cup champion Fear The Dragon is now full and closed. 
 
The multiple Grand Circuit wining son of Dragon Again posted marks of 1:50.3f at two and 1:48.4 at three, amassing career earnings of $1,578,547. His other major victories this year at three included the $500,000 Hempt Memorial (Elimination and Final), the 400,000 Adios (Elimination and Final), the $206,000 Tattersalls Pace and $500,000 Little Brown (First Heat).
 
Fear The Dragon is now owned by a syndicate compromised of his original owner Emerald Highlands Farm, syndicate manager Midland Acres and breeders across North America.
 
Bruce Trogdon's Emerald Highlands Farm is retaining a majority interest in the stallion. "I want to thank everyone that has joined me in supporting Fear the Dragon, either by buying shares or booking their mare," said Trogdon. "I will be breeding the majority of my broodmares to the stallion, including Dan Patch Horses of The Year like Color's A Virgin, Jerseylicious and the newly crowned Blazin Britches."
 

2017 NA Cup Final - Fear The Dragon

2017 Adios - Fear The Dragon 1:49.1

