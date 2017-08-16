Fear The Dragon's lead narrows in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- The competition for the top harness racing spot in the Hambletonian Society / Breeders Crown poll heated up this week, with the gap between No.1 and No.2 narrowing to its closest margin of the season.

Fear The Dragon remained No. 1 for the ninth consecutive week, but saw his lead over No. 2 Ariana G reduced to eight points. Fear The Dragon finished second to stablemate Downbytheseaside in last weekend’s Milstein Memorial while Ariana G was idle.

Huntsville and Hannelore Hanover, also idle, were the next two horses in the poll. Downbytheseaside vaulted from No. 9 to No. 5 in the rankings, representing the largest shift of the week.

Agent Q, who won a Pennsylvania Sire Stakes division for 3-year-old female pacers, joined the rankings at No. 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Fear The Dragon (18) 3pc 11-9-2-0 $999,453 320 1 2 Ariana G (13) 3tf 7-6-0-1 $464,091 312 2 3 Huntsville (3) 3pc 10-7-3-0 $882,303 274 3 4 Hannelore Hanover 5tm 7-4-2-0 $235,299 160 4 5 Downbytheseaside (1) 3pc 10-6-1-2 $686,216 148 9 6 Marion Marauder 4th 5-3-1-1 $443,177 133 5 7 Resolve 6th 6-3-1-0 $327,070 120 6 8 Walner 3tc 2-2-0-0 $83,615 110 7 9 Blazin Britches 3pf 9-8-1-0 $123,392 73 8 10 Agent Q 3pf 9-6-2-0 $414,975 49 --

Also: Manchego (44); Lady Shadow (39); Check Six (20); Devious Man (19); What The Hill (16); Keystone Velocity (12); Crazy Wow (11); Pasithea Face S, Perfect Spirit (10); Foiled Again (8); Clear Idea (6); Fourth Dimension, You Know You Do (5); Bit Of A Legend N (4); Barn Bella, International Moni (3); Nike Franco N, Tequila Monday (2); Holy Trout, Jan, JL Cruze, Magic Presto, Percy Bluechip, Summer Travel, Two AM (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications