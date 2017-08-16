Day At The Track

Fear The Dragon's lead narrows in Poll

04:48 AM 16 Aug 2017 NZST
Downbytheseaside
Downbytheseaside vaulted from No. 9 to No. 5 in the rankings
Jeff Zamaiko Photo

Freehold, NJ --- The competition for the top harness racing spot in the Hambletonian Society / Breeders Crown poll heated up this week, with the gap between No.1 and No.2 narrowing to its closest margin of the season.

Fear The Dragon remained No. 1 for the ninth consecutive week, but saw his lead over No. 2 Ariana G reduced to eight points. Fear The Dragon finished second to stablemate Downbytheseaside in last weekend’s Milstein Memorial while Ariana G was idle.

Huntsville and Hannelore Hanover, also idle, were the next two horses in the poll. Downbytheseaside vaulted from No. 9 to No. 5 in the rankings, representing the largest shift of the week.

Agent Q, who won a Pennsylvania Sire Stakes division for 3-year-old female pacers, joined the rankings at No. 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Fear The Dragon (18)

3pc

11-9-2-0

$999,453

320

1

2

Ariana G (13)

3tf

7-6-0-1

$464,091

312

2

3

Huntsville (3)

3pc

10-7-3-0

$882,303

274

3

4

Hannelore Hanover

5tm

7-4-2-0

$235,299

160

4

5

Downbytheseaside (1)

3pc

10-6-1-2

$686,216

148

9

6

Marion Marauder

4th

5-3-1-1

$443,177

133

5

7

Resolve

6th

6-3-1-0

$327,070

120

6

8

Walner

3tc

2-2-0-0

$83,615

110

7

9

Blazin Britches

3pf

9-8-1-0

$123,392

73

8

10

Agent Q

3pf

9-6-2-0

$414,975

49

--

 

Also: Manchego (44); Lady Shadow (39); Check Six (20); Devious Man (19); What The Hill (16); Keystone Velocity (12); Crazy Wow (11); Pasithea Face S, Perfect Spirit (10); Foiled Again (8); Clear Idea (6); Fourth Dimension, You Know You Do (5); Bit Of A Legend N (4); Barn Bella, International Moni (3); Nike Franco N, Tequila Monday (2); Holy Trout, Jan, JL Cruze, Magic Presto, Percy Bluechip, Summer Travel, Two AM (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

