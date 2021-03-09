Day At The Track

Fear The Dragon stock in demand

05:42 AM 09 Mar 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Fear The Dragon, Harness racing
Fear The Dragon
Chris Gooden Photo

The first crop of the North America Cup winner Fear The Dragon, whose frozen semen is available at Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga, were keenly sought by buyers at the Australian Pacing Gold Sydney sale.

A colt out of Ivy’s Faith realised $62,500, while another colt from Very Chic sold for $50,000.

Tintin In America, the sire of the world champion racemare Shartin, was represented by a filly out of Our Classical Art which made $90,000, the equal third highest price at the sale.

On the racetrack, Tintin In America sired the ‘new’ Bathurst two-year-old winner Escape Artist (1:57.6) and the Albion Park winner Nimah Franco NZ (1:54.4).

Renaissance Man, the latest addition to the Yirribee sire roster, led in a pair of winners in WA in Medieval Man (1:59.9) and Addisyn, who scored by an amazing 40 metres at Collie.

Warrawee Needy was represented by the Dover Downs, Delaware winner Need Ur Opinion (1:54.4), while Time Keepa Lombo (by Lombo Pocket Watch) notched his 10th success at Albury.

Million Dollar Cam, Yirribee Pacing Stud’s champion stallion, was named the NSW Sire of the Year for the third time. Last season his progeny amassed $888,000 in stake earnings with 81 starters and 50 winners.

 

By Peter Wharton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Date set for 2021 Goshen Yearling Sale
09-Mar-2021 04:03 AM NZDT
Game finishes in Pocono series finals
08-Mar-2021 02:03 AM NZDT
Impressive miles in Big M co-features
08-Mar-2021 02:03 AM NZDT
Weekend Atnannies solid in A-AA
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Series finals go to the Napolitano brothers
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Marohn hits for Grand Slam Saturday
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Florida USHWA Chapter gives out awards
07-Mar-2021 09:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News