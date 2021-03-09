Fear The Dragon stock in demand

The first crop of the North America Cup winner Fear The Dragon , whose frozen semen is available at Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga, were keenly sought by buyers at the Australian Pacing Gold Sydney sale.

A colt out of Ivy’s Faith realised $62,500, while another colt from Very Chic sold for $50,000.

Tintin In America , the sire of the world champion racemare Shartin, was represented by a filly out of Our Classical Art which made $90,000, the equal third highest price at the sale.

On the racetrack, Tintin In America sired the ‘new’ Bathurst two-year-old winner Escape Artist (1:57.6) and the Albion Park winner Nimah Franco NZ (1:54.4).

Renaissance Man , the latest addition to the Yirribee sire roster, led in a pair of winners in WA in Medieval Man (1:59.9) and Addisyn, who scored by an amazing 40 metres at Collie.

Warrawee Needy was represented by the Dover Downs, Delaware winner Need Ur Opinion (1:54.4), while Time Keepa Lombo (by Lombo Pocket Watch) notched his 10th success at Albury.

Million Dollar Cam , Yirribee Pacing Stud’s champion stallion, was named the NSW Sire of the Year for the third time. Last season his progeny amassed $888,000 in stake earnings with 81 starters and 50 winners.

By Peter Wharton