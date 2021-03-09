Fear The Dragon stock in demand

The first crop of the North America Cup winner Fear The Dragon, whose frozen semen is available at Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga, were keenly sought by buyers at the Australian Pacing Gold Sydney sale.
A colt out of Ivy’s Faith realised $62,500, while another colt from Very Chic sold for $50,000.
Tintin In America, the sire of the world champion racemare Shartin, was represented by a filly out of Our Classical Art which made $90,000, the equal third highest price at the sale.
On the racetrack, Tintin In America sired the ‘new’ Bathurst two-year-old winner Escape Artist (1:57.6) and the Albion Park winner Nimah Franco NZ (1:54.4).
Renaissance Man, the latest addition to the Yirribee sire roster, led in a pair of winners in WA in Medieval Man (1:59.9) and Addisyn, who scored by an amazing 40 metres at Collie.
Warrawee Needy was represented by the Dover Downs, Delaware winner Need Ur Opinion (1:54.4), while Time Keepa Lombo (by Lombo Pocket Watch) notched his 10th success at Albury.
Million Dollar Cam, Yirribee Pacing Stud’s champion stallion, was named the NSW Sire of the Year for the third time. Last season his progeny amassed $888,000 in stake earnings with 81 starters and 50 winners.
By Peter Wharton