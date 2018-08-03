Sensational coup for NSW Breeders

In what is surely great news for harness racing New South Wales Breeders, Yirribee Pacing Stud has announced that Fear The Dragon p2;1:50.2f and p3;1:48.4s ($1,720,297) one of the richest and fastest sons of the great stallion Dragon Again will become available to ‘down under’ breeders this season.

Fear The Dragon impressed the harness racing world in 2017 with his dramatic come-from-behind and first-over wins in major races throughout the year. His thrilling victory in the North America Cup over the previously top-rated colts Downbytheseaside and Huntsville was a classic demonstration of both heart and speed. It was the only time those "big three" faced off together in one race this year. His elimination win was also dramatic as he drew off from the field in the stretch and overcome having to jump over a fallen head number near the finish.

With the introduction of an exciting new concept where the breeder can save huge costs, Yirribee has announced a never before pre payment scheme so the dilligent breeders can save a huge amount of the advertised Service Fee. His frozen semen will be available for an advertised fee of $6,000 with generous discounts for multiple bookings but if the breeder is prepared to carefully select the correct time to breed their mare and get that mare in foal with one dose then the Service Fee could be as low as $1,500. The fertility of Fear The Dragon and his frozen semen is proven exceptional to date with a tremendous mortality rate.

Owner Bruce Trogdon says he decided to send frozen semen instead of shipping the horse after Fear The Dragon's semen tested so well for the process.

Fear The Dragon bred a book of 140 mares, the maximum full book of 140 mares allowed in this first season at stud. Standing at Midland Acres in Ohio, his book was full and overflowed in the first few days he was announced as standing and it included many of North America’s top matrons. Majority owner Bruce Trogdon's Emerald Highlands Farm, who won the Dan Patch 'Owner Of The Year' Award in 2017, supported the stallion heavily with his own powerhouse broodmare band which includes multiple national Pacing Mares of the Year.

Fear The Dragon is by the recently deceased great stallion Dragon Again who has sired the winners of $138,408,485 to date. They include 10 millionaires, 38 winners of $500,000 or more. Besides Fear The Dragon, Dragon Again has produced the richest harness racing horse in history the outstanding Foiled Again 1:48f ($7,624,772) that recently won his 100th race and is still racing. Dragon Again has sired 57 horses that have paced in 1:50 or better. His average earnings per eligible foal born is $92,149 and his average earnings per starter is $116,899 as of today's date. He is the sire of the great mare My Little Dragon 1:48.1m ($2,386,055) 24 wins, He is the sire of Atochia ($1,807,828), North American Cup winner Wakizashi Hanover 1:47.3f ($1,579,141) and many others.

Fear The Dragon represents a great outcross stallion that can be bred to any mare Down Under.

He is a great looking fine boned, good sized horse that is a stunning individual with flawless conformation and gait. He looks more like a thoroughbred in reality.

He is exstremely well bred being out of the stakes winning Western Ideal mare Armbro Cinnamon who is the dam of 6 foals for 5 winners. Besides Fear The Dragon she also produced the good stakes winning Art Official mare Cinamony 1:49.3f ($532,404). Fear The Dragon's second dam is the Matts Scooter mare Mattaroni p2,1:52.4; p3,1:52.3 ($744,481) who was the Dan Patch, Nova two-year-old Pacing Filly of the year in 1998. Mattaroni is the dam of 8 winners of $1,365,475. Four of her foals sold for over $100,000 and one sold for $280,000 at the yearling sales. Mattaroni is a half sister to Village Jewel (Abercrombie) who is the dam of the top stallion Village Jasper.

Fear The Dragon had just the 29 starts as a two and three-year-old winning 17 times with 7 seconds and 2 thirds for $1,720,297 in earnings, an excellent total in a brief career, and he won on all-sized tracks. He was retired 100% sound for stallion duty.

As a two-year-old he won five of his 11 starts including the $140,000 Elevation Pace, Arden Downs Stake and a leg of the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes (3rd in Final).

However, at three Fear The Dragon came into his own. He was a multiple Grand Circuit stakes winner. He won the $1,000,000 North America Cup (Elimination and Final) defeating Downbytheseaside 1:48.3f ($2,283,068), Huntsville 1:47.4m ($1,802,162) and Filibuster Hanover 1:48.3f ($1,239,973) in taking his lifetime record of 1:48.4.

North America Cup

2017 North American Cup highlights with winning trainer and driver comments

At three he defeated his competition in impressive fashion including Huntsville (4 out of 4), Downbytheseaside (4 out of 7), Filibuster Hanover (5 out of 7).

His Grand Circuit wins included the $500,000 Hempt Memorial (Elimination and Final) defeating Downbytheseaside and Filibuster Hanover; the $400,000 Adios (Elimination and Final) defeating Filibuster Hanover; the $500,000 Little Brown Jug (First Heat) defeating Downbytheseaside and Filibuster Hanover; the $206,000 Tattersalls Pace (Division), the $140,000 Elevation defeating Filibuster Hanover; and the Arden Downs, in addition to six Pennsylvania Sires Stakes legs.

Hempt Memorial

The Adios

Fear The Dragon was the second highest overall stakes winner in America in 2017. He won every race where "the big three" of Fear The Dragon, Downbytheseaside and Hunstville all raced together.

He will always be remembered for his tremendous gait and huge heart. He won on all size tracks, from on or off the pace, first-over, any way that he was asked. David Miller picked him to drive over all the others for a reason. - Bruce Trogden

For more information on Fear The Dragon and the unique breeding options click on this link.