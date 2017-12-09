Fear The Dragon to stand at Midland Acres

Emerald Highlands Farm has announced that their 2017 North American Cup champion Fear The Dragon is being syndicated and has been retired to stand stud at Midland Acres in Ohio for a $6,000 fee. The multiple Grand Circuit harness racing wining son of Dragon Again posted marks of 1:50.3 at two and 1:48.4 at three, amassing career earnings of $1,578,547.

Fear The Dragon impressed the harness racing world in 2017 with his dramatic come from behind and first over wins in major races throughout the year. His thrilling victory in the North American Cup over the previously top rated colts Downbytheseaside and Hun tsville was a classic demonstration of both heart and speed. It was the only time those "big three" faced off together in one race this year. His elimination win was also dramatic as he drew off from the field in the stretch and overcome having to jump over a fallen head number near the finish.

North American Cup

In his career, Fear The Dragon also won the $500,000 Hempt Memorial (Elimination and Final), defeating Downbythesea side and Fillibuster Hanover; the 400,000 Adios (Elimination and Final) ... defeating Fillibuster Hanover; the $500,000 Little Brown (First Heat) ... defeating Downbytheseaside and Fillibuster Hanover; the $206,000 Tattersalls Pace (Division); the $140,000 Elevation (defeating Filibuster Hanover); the Arden Downs and six Pennsylvania Sires Stakes legs.

" Fear The Dragon is a fabulous looking horse with flawless conformation," said Bruce Trogdon (owner of Emerald Highlands Farm) in making the announcement. "He will always be remembered for his tremendous gait and huge heart. He won on all size tracks, from on or off the pace, first over, any way that he was asked. David Miller picked him to drive over all the others for a reason."

Fear the Dragon represents a great out cross, being a son of the recently deceased Dragon Again (sire of Foiled Again 1:48f - $7,460,758 - the richest harness horse of all time). Maternally, he is impeccably bred. He is a half brother to the multiple stakes winning pacing mare Cinamony p,4,1:49.3f ($532,404). His dam, Armbro Cinnamon p,3,1:54.4h, is herself a stakes winning Western Ideal daughter of the Dan Patch Two Year Old Pacing Filly of the Year Mattaroni p,2,1:52.4 ($744,481).

Trogdon is very bullish on Fear The Dragon's siring potential, saying "I will breed the majority of our broodmares to him, including champions like Color's A Virgin, Jerseylicious and Blaz in Britches. I can't wait!"

Midland Acres Dr. John Mossbarger says that they are "very excited to be getting a stallion of this magnitude. He was the horse we wanted and pursued him all year. We are buying into the syndicate ourselves and will breed both quality and quantity to him. We are very high on Fear The Dragon and the future of our sport in Ohio."

Bruce Trogdon

Emerald Highlands Farm