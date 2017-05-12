Day At The Track

Feature video: Solid Earth dispersal sale

04:33 PM 12 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Solid Earth dispersal sale
Solid Earth dispersal sale

APG will shortly be conducting what we believe is Australia's greatest ever harness racing broodmare sale, with Kevin & Kay Seymour set to offer 41 outstanding broodmares, representing over half a lifetime of breeding excellence.

The 41 mares will be available for sale exclusively via APG's online auction, which will be conducted according to the following timetable:

  • Bidding Registration Opens: Monday, 15 May 2017
  • Online Auction Commences: Monday, 22 May 2017
  • Online Auction Concludes: 5pm, Sunday, 28 May 2017

In our latest edition of Winners Circle, APG heads to the sunshine state, to talk to Egmont Park’s Peter & Leean Bell about the Solid Earth dispersal sale and take a closer look at the outstanding facilities that Egmont Park has to offer to breeders in Queensland.

Winners Circle E04 - 11 May 2017 from Australian Pacing Gold on Vimeo.

The Sales Catalogue is exclusively available online, and features a double page spread for each horse, including photographs and extended sales pedigrees.  APG also filmed all 41 broodmares, and their videos are now available for viewing by clicking here.

The Solid Earth Dispersal Sale catalogue can be viewed below or by clicking here.

For further Information, contact Australian Pacing Gold on (03) 5275 1999.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sophomores debut in Sire Stakes
12-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Mambo Lindy waltzes to feature win
12-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Barn Bella romps at Saratoga
12-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Two Year Old payments Maryland
12-May-2017 08:05 AM NZST
Front-running Democrat meets horsemen
12-May-2017 07:05 AM NZST
Beer Fest postponed at Meadowlands
12-May-2017 07:05 AM NZST
The Harold Snyder Memorial Scholarships
12-May-2017 07:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News