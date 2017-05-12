Feature video: Solid Earth dispersal sale

APG will shortly be conducting what we believe is Australia's greatest ever harness racing broodmare sale, with Kevin & Kay Seymour set to offer 41 outstanding broodmares, representing over half a lifetime of breeding excellence.

The 41 mares will be available for sale exclusively via APG's online auction, which will be conducted according to the following timetable:

Bidding Registration Opens: Monday, 15 May 2017

Monday, 15 May 2017 Online Auction Commences: Monday, 22 May 2017

Monday, 22 May 2017 Online Auction Concludes: 5pm, Sunday, 28 May 2017

In our latest edition of Winners Circle, APG heads to the sunshine state, to talk to Egmont Park’s Peter & Leean Bell about the Solid Earth dispersal sale and take a closer look at the outstanding facilities that Egmont Park has to offer to breeders in Queensland.

Winners Circle E04 - 11 May 2017 from Australian Pacing Gold on Vimeo.

The Sales Catalogue is exclusively available online, and features a double page spread for each horse, including photographs and extended sales pedigrees. APG also filmed all 41 broodmares, and their videos are now available for viewing by clicking here.

The Solid Earth Dispersal Sale catalogue can be viewed below or by clicking here.

For further Information, contact Australian Pacing Gold on (03) 5275 1999.