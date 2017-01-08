Feelin Dusty steps up for Hill on debut

Veteran Tasmania harness racing trainer Paul Hill has enjoyed great success with juvenile pacers for many years having prepared the best two-year-olds in the state for the past two seasons.

At Luxbet Park Hobart this week Hill produced another highly promising two-year-old in Feelin Dusty that made an impressive debut by winning against older horses.

Feelin Dusty was nominated for a two-year-old event but when insufficient nominations were received the field was opened up to three-year-old and older non-winners which produced a field of seven.

Hill had no qualms about running his juvenile against older and more experienced pacers and the end result revealed why.

"They put the race on so that the two-year-olds could get race experience and I was only too pleased when it was kept on the program with older horses in the field," Hill said.

"I've had a fair opinion of this horse from day one and I'm sure anyone who saw how he handled his debut would agree he shows great potential.

"I've had some very god two-year-olds in the stable in recent times including Hillview Jake and Chica Bella that were named the state's best two-year-olds in their respective sex categories in 2015 and I reckon Feelin Dusty is right up there as far as ability is concerned."

Hill partnered Feelin Dusty on debut and sent the well-bred gelding ( Mr Feelgood -Maybe Elite) straight to the front from the pole position (gate 1).

Once in front Hill allowed the colt to bowl along at his leisure and when he called on him to sprint turning for home he left is rivals in his wake.

Feelin Dusty powered to the line to score by 7-1/2 metres from three-year-old filly Hayley's Comet with Tell Mia Story over two metres away third with the winner clocking a respectable mile rate of 2.02.

Hill says Feelin Dusty will progress to the Debutante Stakes in Launceston next Friday.