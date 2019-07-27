Feelin' Red Hot - Hot in $46,000 feature

YONKERS, NY, Friday, July 26, 2019 - Favored Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan, $4.10) gave nothing else a shot-again-Friday night (July 26th), easily winning Yonkers Raceway's $46,000 harness racing filly and mare Open Handicap Pace.

It was not much more than a summer rerun, with Feelin' Red Hot hurdling over her half-dozen inside foes to make the lead in the first turn. From there, it was stealing money (:27.2, :55.4, 1:23, 1:51.2, a tick better than what was last week's season-best effort).

Eclipse Me N (Dan Dube) offered a weak, first-up bid from fourth. Feelin' Red Hot opened 3½ lengths off the final turn, belying the final margin of a couple of lengths.

Annabeth (Austin Siegelman) saved second as the 43-1 polester, with Twinkle (Brent Holland), a drifting Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett) and Eclipse Me N rounding out the payees.

For Feelin' Red Hot, a 6-year-old daughter of Feelin' Friskie co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke and Weaver Bruscemi, it was her ninth win in 23 seasonal starts.

The exacta paid $73, the triple returned $327 and the superfecta paid $1,198.

