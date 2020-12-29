Feerie Wood takes 85,000€ Prix Tenor de Baune

December 27, 2020 - The Prix Tenor de Baune (“Amerique Qua 5” – Gr. II, purse 85,000€, International five-year olds) went to 5.2/1 odds Feerie Wood (5f Rockfeller Center -Vive Fee),clocked in 1.12.8kr, with harness racing owner Alexandre Abrivard at the lines for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard at Paris-Vincennes.

Bred by Ecurie D, the victorious mare won for the seventh time in 39 career starts now for 429.250€ earned.

She earned an Amerique invite with this impressive victory.

The 4.4/1 odds Feydeau Seven (5m Redeo Josselyn -Unanime Seven) was a good second for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and owner Alexandre Skowronski.

Third home was another JMB trainee, the 15/1 Rebella Matters (5f Explosive Matter -Mystical News), handled by Matthieu Abrivard for owner Stall TRE Rebell.

83/1 longshot Fiable (5f Ready Cash -Nika) was fourth with Yoann Lebourgeois up for trainer Emmanuel Ruault and Ecurie Comte P de Montesson.

From the Prix-Amerique website the following are listed as invitees:

Q1 Bretagne – Diable de Vauvert (B. Le Beller), Feliciano ( Allaire), Bahia Quesnot (Guelpa) who subsequently won the Royal Mares in Italy;

Q2 Bourbonnais – Face Time Bourbon (Guarato), Victor Ferm (Bazire), Moni Viking (Vercruysse);

Q3 Criterium Continental – Gu d’Heripre (Billard);

Q4 Tenor de Baune – Feerie Wood (A. Abrivard);

Q5 Bourgogne upcoming on Jan 3;

Q6 Belgique set for Jan 17

Thomas H. Hicks