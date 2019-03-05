Female drivers go head to head on Saturday

Leading Queensland reinswomen Narissa McMullen and Kelli Dawson will swap teal for maroon in Saturday’s Australian Female Drivers Championship (AFDC) at Albion Park in Brisbane, where competitors from each state will go head-to-head in one exciting night of harness racing.

Among the headline acts are World Champion reinswoman Kerryn Manning (VIC), KerryAnn Turner (NSW) and Madeline Young (WA).

The night will double as a close to the 2019 Team Teal campaign, which aims to raise funds for the Women’s Cancer Foundation in its fight against Ovarian Cancer and other Gynecological diseases.

In addition to battling out for the prestigious title, the winner will also receive a trip for two to Hamilton Island thanks to the kind support of long-time industry supporters Kevin and Kaye Seymour.

A sensational night of entertainment is planned with guest appearances from Brisbane Heat cricket star Jemma Barsby and legendary jockey Pam O’Neill.

World record-holding reinswoman Kerryn Manning will also speak on the night in between her driving commitments.

Racing Queensland Harness Strategy and Development Manager David Brick said he looked forward to welcoming Australia’s best drivers to Brisbane for a great night of racing.

“This will be a tremendous celebration of women in harness racing,” Mr Brick said.

“Harness racing is a unique sport in that men and women compete on a level playing field, with women providing some of the sport’s biggest stars.”

The field for the 2019 AFDC is as follows:

Hannah Vandongen (TAS)

Samantha Gangell (TAS)

KerryAnn Turner (NSW)

Ellen Rixon (NSW)

Narissa McMullen (QLD)

Kelli Dawson (QLD)

Madeline Young (WA)

Emily Suvaljko (WA)

Lisa Ryan (SA)

Kaela Hryhorec (SA)

Kima Frenning (VIC)

Kerryn Manning (VIC)

Kelli Dawson, who came to notoriety in Queensland through her association with ‘Freak of the Creek’ Destreos, comes into the Queensland line-up for the suspended Kylie Rasmussen, who alongside McMullen, has been flying the flag for the 2019 Team Teal campaign in the Sunshine State.

McMullen has been leading the charge for Queensland in the 2019 Team Teal campaign, which aims to raise funds for the Women’s Cancer Foundation.

McMullen leads the national tally to-date, with 19 winners since February 1, helping the Queensland campaign raise just short of $10,000.