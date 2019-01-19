Ferreteria wins 100,000€ Prix de Pardieu

Do not be fooled by the photo, there is only a nose separating Ferreteria and Flicka de Blary

January 19, 2019 - Today’s featured harness racing Gr. II Prix de Pardieu at Vincennes (monte, purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, 15 starters) produced a nose victory for fast closing Ferreteria (4f Goetmals Wood -Avenue Victoria) with jockey Matthieu Abrivard up.

The now seven time career winner in 21 starts increased her life earnings to 429,090€ for trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

The fine mare, off at 5/2 odds, was bred by SARL Haras de Villepelee.

The 4.4/1 Flicka de Blary (4f Sam Bourbon -Kalankaya) took second with Camille Levesque in the irons for owner/trainer Thomas Levesque.

Third was 3.8/1 odds Flore de Janeiro (4f Vanishing Point -Ozie de Janeiro) with Anthony Barrier up for trainer/owner Franck Blandin.

Race time was 1.12.6kr with a blistering final stretch battle (fractions 1.10.7kr at 1500 to go; 1.12.1kr at the 1000; 1.13.5kr with 500 remaining).

The winning Ferreteria was eighth early, slipped inside and then outside to just nip pacesetting Flicka de Blary on the line.

Ferreteria

The co-featured Gr. III Quinte+ Prix de Brest (purse 90,000€, 2850 meters 15 starters) went to the 22/1 outside Abydos du Vivier reined by Nicolas Bazire for trainer Jean Michel Bazire, owner Claudine Minier and the breeder was Jean Yves Lecuyer.

Race time was 1.13.4kr as the winner record his 15th career win in 63 starts now for 441,280€ earned.

6.1/1 Calin de Morge (g Ozio Royal ) took second for Franck Nivard ahead of 2.9/1 Vertige de Chenu (10g Lynx de Bellouet ) and reinsman Eric Raffin. 5.7/1 Coach Franbleu (7g Prince d’Espace ) and 19/1 Alamo du Goutier (9g Quido du Goutier ) completed the top five with the Q+ exact order payoff reaching 3,437.20€ for the 145 winning ticket holders.

Abydos du Vivier

Nicolas Bazire

Reminder that tomorrow is the Gr. I monte Prix de Cornulier where Traders will try for a repeat of his 2018 victory in this classic against rival Bilibili, with the participants listed below.

PRIX DE CORNULIER 650 000€

Groupe I - Monté - 2700m - Grande piste

Thomas H. Hicks