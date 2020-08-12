Field established for 2020 Dan Patch Stakes

ANDERSON, Ind.-August 11, 2020- A field of ten will be sent post-ward in the $225,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, August 14. Ten of the top rated older pacers in North America will take center stage as they go to post seeking fame in the 27th installment of Hoosier Park's premier harness racing event.

The 2020 installment of the Dan Patch Stakes will highlight the 15-race program that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be supported by an all-star undercard of racing action. The purse money set to be distributed throughout the evening will push the $500,000 mark.

With combined career purse earnings over $10 million, the talented field of ten includes three World Champions and four millionaires. North America's leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke will send out a strong contingent of five in the field as he looks to score his third training victory in the Dan Patch Stakes.

As the richest horse in the field with $2 million in lifetime purse earnings, Bettor's Wish will play the role of morning line choice at odds of 2-1 from post three. With Dexter Dunn listed to drive, the four-year-old son of Bettor's Delight-Lifetime Star will make his Hoosier Park debut after an impressive 1:47.3 score in the Sam McKee Memorial at The Meadowlands last week for trainer Chris Ryder. After capturing the title of 2019 Dan Patch three-year-old pacing colt of the year and the richest pacer of 2019, the World Champion has won two of five starts this season.

Backstreet Shadow has been enlisted as the second choice on the morning line at odds of 3-1. With Tim Tetrick listed to drive, the five-year-old son of Shadow Play-Backstreet Sweetie will be looking to make amends after a gutsy second place finish to Bettor's Wish in the Sam McKee Memorial last week. Backstreet Shadow is currently the third highest earning aged horse for the 2020 season.

Also included in the celebrated field of ten, World Champion Century Farroh will make his way back to Hoosier Park for the first time this season and has drawn post three for trainer Dr. Ian Moore. With over $790,080 in lifetime purse earnings, Century Farroh has been tabbed 7-2 on the morning line.

As the lone Indiana-sired horse in the field, Shnitzledosomethin will return to his home state for the first time this season and has drawn the coveted rail position for trainer Dylan Davis.



Shnitzledosomethin will play the role of local favorite from post one in the 2020 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. (Photo courtesy of Linscott Photography.)

With $764,343 in lifetime purse earnings, the son of Fred and Ginger -Summer N Sand will be looking for his first major victory of the season.

The 2020 Dan Patch field, in post-position order with named driver and trainer includes:

1. Shnitzledosomethin Tr: Dylan Davis Dr: Scott Zeron M/L: 20-1

2. Century Farroh Tr: Dr. Ian Moore Dr: David Miller M/L: 7-2

3. Bettor's Wish Tr: Chris Ryder Dr: Dexter Dunn M/L: 2-1

4. This Is The Plan Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Yannick Gingras M/L: 15-1

5. Workin Ona Mystery Tr: Brian Brown Dr: Tim Tetrick M/L: 12-1

6. Backstreet Shadow Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Tim Tetrick M/L: 3-1

7. Dorsoduro Hanover Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Matt Kakaley M/L: 15-1

8. De Los Cielos Deo Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Matt Kakaley M/L: 15-1

9. Filibuster Hanover Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Matt Kakaley M/L: 15-1

10. Our Major Dan A Tr: Virgil Morgan Jr. Dr. David Miller M/L: 8-1

In a continued partnership with Hoosier Park, the local news station WISH-TV Channel 8 out of Indianapolis will provide exclusive coverage for the Dan Patch Stakes racing action at Hoosier Park on Friday. WISH-TV will be on property to provide racing fans with exclusive coverage of all the festivities happening on and off the race track. Racing fans can also catch exclusive interviews from drivers and trainers racing at Hoosier Park throughout the evening. WISH-TV's live coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14 and will include the live showing of the Dan Patch Stakes.

The race will be part of a special weekend tagged as "Dan Patch Festival Weekend". Hoosier Park will showcase some of the most notable names in harness racing alongside special wagers, free prizes, VIP giveaways, and food trucks.

Racing fans will have the opportunity to participate in two special wagers offered for the Dan Patch card. A $25,000 Guaranteed Dan Patch Superfecta pool will be available along with a $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier-High Five pool on the last race of the program as part of the Strategic Wagering Program. Each wager is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and the Indiana Standardbred Association.

Five lucky racing fans will also have the opportunity to place a $100 win bet on the horse of their choice in the Dan Patch Stakes. Slated as the eleventh race on the card, estimated post time for the Dan Patch Stakes is 9:46 p.m.

Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 21. For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.