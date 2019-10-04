Field set for 127th Kentucky Futurity

Who will get to sit on the Kentucky Futurity throne this year?

LEXINGTON, KY-- With 12 dropping in the entry box Thursday morning, the harness racing draw for the $450,000 Kentucky Futurity Final was conducted during the Thursday (Oct. 3) card at The Red Mile.

Off a 1:49.4 mile under wraps in his Bluegrass division, Greenshoe fronts the field of 12. The Father Patrick colt recently surpassed $1 million in earnings for owners Courant Inc., Hans Backe, Lars Granqvist and Morten Langli. He leads a Melander triage into the 127th renewal of the trotting triple crown classic with stablemates Gimpanzee and Green Manalishi S also entering.

The draw for the 54th Kentucky Filly Futurity was also conducted. A total of 11 fillies dropped into the box with Hambletonian Oaks winner When Dovescry back to rematch Millies Posession.

Below are the fields for the Kentucky Futurity and the Filly Futurity:

Race 8 | $450,000 127th Kentucky Futurity

Post-Name-Trainer

1-Chin Chin Hall-Richard "Nifty" Norman

2-Marseille-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt

3-Super Schissel-Per Engblom

4-Greenshoe-Marcus Melander

5-Don't Let'em-Nancy Johansson

6-Gimpanzee-Marcus Melander

7-Mass Fortune K-Norm Parker

8-Green Manalishi S-Marcus Melander

9-Pilot Discretion-Tony Alagna

10-Soul Strong-Ake Svanstedt

11-Goes Down Smooth-Ron Burke

12-Union Forces-Julie Miller

Race 6 | $267,000 54th Kentucky Filly Futurity

Post-Name-Trainer

1-Weslynn Quest-Christopher Beaver

2-The Ice Dutchess-Nancy Johansson

3-Millies Posession-Jim Campbell

4-When Dovescry-Rene Allard

5-Starita-Joe Holloway

6-Seaside Bliss-Paul Kelley

7-Miss Trixton-Marcus Melander

8-Princess Deo-Lucas Wallin

9-Beautiful Sin-Ake Svanstedt

10-Golden Tricks-Ake Svanstedt

11-Asiago-Per Engblom

An eight-race card caps the Grand Circuit fortnight at The Red Mile and also features the Tattersalls Pace and the mare divisions of the Allerage Farms. The closing-day card gets underway with first-race post at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile



