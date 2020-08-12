Field drawn for $250,000 Carl Milstein Memorial

Catch The Fire has been named the 2-1 morning line favorite in Saturday's (August 15) $250,000 Carl Milstein Memorial at MGM Northfield Park. The top money-earner in the field headlines an accomplished group of eight three-year-old harness racing pacers in Northfield Park's premier event.

The Milstein, an by invitation only event, is slated as race 10 on a 16-race program that carries a 6 PM first-race post time. The feature race is slated for approximately 9:35 p.m.

Catch The Fire enters the Milstein fresh off an August 1 victory in the $375,000 Adios at The Meadows, located near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1:49.3. That time was equaled the week prior with a victory in the Adios Elimination.

He has five races this year and has paced sub-1:50 in each. The John Ackley trainee has banked $468,413 in purses throughout his young career and drew the rail in Saturday's main event. Catch The Fire is Buckeye owned by C T Stables LLC of Washington Court House, and is trained by Ohioan John Ackley. They will use Catch The Fire's regular pilot Mike Wilder to drive.

Odds On Osiris, the 2019 Indiana Sires Stake Champion, drew post two and is the 7-2 second choice. He just missed in his most recent race, getting nipped at the wire in 1:48.4 in an Indiana SS event. This top Hoosier performer has won eight of 13 lifetime starts and has earned $375,395 for owner Odds On Racing of Boca Raton, Florida. Peter Wrenn will drive for his wife, trainer Melanie Wrenn.

2019 Ohio Sires Stakes champion Elver Hanover drew post three and is the 4-1 third choice. Undefeated through nine starts as a freshman, Elver Hanover now has won 10 of 13 career efforts, with earnings of $422,700. Harness racing's all-time leading trainer Ron Burke conditions this gelding for owners Burke Racing Stable, B. Jablonsky, J. Melillo and J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby. Chris Page will drive.

Ohio Sires Stakes standouts Stanford Court, 6-1 (Ronnie Wrenn Jr. / Brian Brown) and Ocean Rock, 8-1 (Dan Noble / Christi Noble), Iowa Fair Phenom Slippin The Clutch, 15-1 (Aaron Merriman / Curtis Carey), stakes veteran Manticore , 12-1 (Jordan Stratton / Bruce Saunders), and Adios runner-up Chief Mate, 10-1 (Scott Zeron / Tony Alagna) are also slated starters in the impressive field.

The $250,000 Carl Milstein Memorial

Post-Horse-Driver-Trainer-M/L

1-Catch The Fire-Mike Wilder-John Ackley-2/1

2-Odds On Osiris-Peter Wrenn-Melanie Wrenn-7/2

3-Elver Hanover-Chris Page-Ron Burke-4/1

4-Stanford Court-Ronnie Wrenn Jr-Brian Brown-6/1

5-Slippin The Clutch-Aaron Merriman-Curtis Carey-15/1

6-Manticore-Jordan Stratton-Bruce Saunders-12/1

7-Chief Mate-Scott Zeron-Tony Alagna-10/1

8-Ocean Rock-Dan Noble-Christi Noble-8/1

The race is named in honor of Carl Milstein, who owned Northfield Park from 1984 until his death in 1999. Brock Milstein and the Milstein family operated Northfield Park until July 2018 when MGM Growth Properties purchased the racetrack from Milstein Entertainment, LLC.

Exciting undercard

This year's Milstein Memorial program carries total purses approaching $600,000. The 16-race program includes the $50,000 Myron Charna President's Pace, a race for 4-year-old and up Ohio sired pacers (by invitation only), two $50,000 divisions of Ohio Sires Stakes for 3-year-old colt trotters, two $50,000 divisions of Ohio Sires Stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers, as well as a $14,500 Open event.

A $20,000 Early Pick-4 guaranteed pool starts in race seven and consists of both the Charna and the Milstein and a late Pick-4 begins in race 11 offering a $10,000 guaranteed pool.