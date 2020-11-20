Day At The Track

Field drawn for $325,000 Progress Pace

08:14 AM 20 Nov 2020 NZDT
Nancy Takter, harness racing
Nancy Takter trains two in the Progress Pace Final

Dover DE - The field for the $325,000 Progress Pace at Dover Downs has been drawn.  The race features three year old colt and gelding pacers.  The race is scheduled as the 12th of 15 races off the evening.

No Lou Zing and  Cattlewash, who finished first and second in the elimination race, drew post seven and post eight respectively.

Trainer Nancy Takter sends out two entries in Fortify and No Lou Zin, who was supplemented to the race.

Trainer Tony Alagna sends out Captain’s Barbossa and Kirk.  

 Also scheduled on the pre Thanksgiving card will be two, $100,000 DSBF Finals and two $15,000 DSBF Consolations.

Dover Downs Post Time is 4:30 pm

The field is as follows:

         Horse                                                Trainer

  1. Captain Barbossa                              T. Alagna

  2. Manticore                                           Br. Saunders

  3. Captain Kirk                                       T. Alagna

  4. Fortify                                                 N. Takter

  5. Catch The Fire                                   J. Ackley

  6. Tattoo Artist                                        I. Moore

  7. No Lou Zing                                       N.Takter

  8. Cattlewash                                         R.Burke

by Alex Kraszewski, for Dover Downs

 

