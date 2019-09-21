Field is announced for million dollar trot

YONKERS, NY, Friday, September 20, 2019- Yonkers Raceway has announced its field of 10 world-class harness racing entrants for the $1 million Yonkers International Trot, set for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12th.

The 'as of now' list, alphabetically and with country of representation...

Atlanta (USA)

Bahia Quesnot (France)

Cruzado Dela Noche (Sweden)

Guardian Angel AS (USA)

Lionel (Norway)

Marion Marauder (Canada)

Norton Commander (Germany)

Slide So Easy (Denmark)

Uza Josellyn (Switzerland)

Zacon Gio (Italy).

A year ago, it was 30-1 shot Cruzado Dela Noche who snapped Lionel at the wire in the mile-and-a-quarter event, prevailing in 2:24.3. Marion Marauder finished fifth, with Slide So Easy eighth.

This is the 41st International Trot and fifth since it returned after a two-decade hiatus.

The special matinee program-first post 1 PM-also features a pair of $250,000 Invitationals, the Harry Harvey Trot (also at 1¼ miles) and Dan Rooney Pace. As in the past, International Trot Day features giveaways, themed food and drink specials, music and more.