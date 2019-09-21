Day At The Track

Field is announced for million dollar trot

04:59 AM 21 Sep 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
International Trot.JPG

YONKERS, NY, Friday, September 20, 2019- Yonkers Raceway has announced its field of 10 world-class harness racing entrants for the $1 million Yonkers International Trot, set for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12th.

The 'as of now' list, alphabetically and with country of representation...

Atlanta (USA)

Bahia Quesnot (France)

Cruzado Dela Noche (Sweden)

Guardian Angel AS (USA)

Lionel (Norway)

Marion Marauder (Canada)

Norton Commander (Germany)

Slide So Easy (Denmark)

Uza Josellyn (Switzerland)

Zacon Gio (Italy).

A year ago, it was 30-1 shot Cruzado Dela Noche who snapped Lionel at the wire in the mile-and-a-quarter event, prevailing in 2:24.3. Marion Marauder finished fifth, with Slide So Easy eighth.

This is the 41st International Trot and fifth since it returned after a two-decade hiatus.

The special matinee program-first post 1 PM-also features a pair of $250,000 Invitationals, the Harry Harvey Trot (also at 1¼ miles) and Dan Rooney Pace. As in the past, International Trot Day features giveaways, themed food and drink specials, music and more.

by Frank Drucker, for Yonkers Raceway

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Field is announced for million dollar trot
21-Sep-2019 04:09 AM NZST
Hennessey wrapping up record season
21-Sep-2019 04:09 AM NZST
Standardbreds to get increased percentage
21-Sep-2019 01:09 AM NZST
Swandre The Giant rebounds in stakes action
20-Sep-2019 15:09 PM NZST
Stage is set for star studded night of harness
20-Sep-2019 15:09 PM NZST
Southwind Ozzi wins $640,000 Little Brown Jug
20-Sep-2019 11:09 AM NZST
Fast N First is best in Jug 2nd division
20-Sep-2019 10:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News