Field of 11 to go in Prix de France

Today’s Quinte+ was the Prix Guy Lux (purse 64,000€, 2700 meters, 15 European starters aged mares) at Paris-Vincennes. The 33/1 outsider Belline d’Urzy (8f Otello Pierji -Querida d’Urzy) scored timed in 1.13.5kr reined by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Gregoire Houel and USA harness racing owner Patrick Van Nevel.

The winner recorded her fifth career win in 67 starts now for 322,230€ earned. The 4.3/1 Contree d’Erable (7f Prince Gede -Soiree d’Erable) took second for David Thomain and trainer J.P. Thomain, ahead of 15/1 Bauloise Haufor (8f Kool du Caux) in rein to Charles J. Bigeon for breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon.

The exact order top five was completed by 10/1 Crepe de Satin (7f Le Retour) and 32/1 Coral Sea (7f Niky) and there was one Q+ exact order winning ticket that paid 196,146.40€ for the 2 wager. As usual the Q+ total wager was a huge 3,591,905€ and the race handle (all bet forms) was over 7.4€ million.

The Gr. III monte Prix Andre Theron (purse 70,000€, 2700, eight starters) produced a driving three horse finish with 2/1 Flicka de Blary (4f Sam Bourbon -Kalinkaya) prevailing with Camille Levesque the jockey for owner/trainer Thomas Levesque. This mare now has five life wins in 12 appearances for 136,030€ earned.

The 15/1 Fabulous Dream (4m Royal Dream-Story Charm) was second with Anthony Barrier aboard for trainer Luc Roelens and owner JPB Building BVBR. Third was 16/1 Ficschetto (4m Ubriaco) with Alexandre Abrivard in the irons.

The Sunday February 10th feature races at Paris-Vincennes are the Gr. I Grand Prix de France, the second leg of the FR Triple Crown (shown below), along with the Gr. I monte Prix des Centaures for 200,000€, the Gr. II Prix Jean le Gonidec for 100,000€ for five year olds and the Gr. III Prix de Chambord for an 80,000€ total purse.

C6 - GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 350 000€ - Groupe I - Attelé - 2100m - Grande piste, European Trotting Masters Series 2019

C5 - PRIX DES CENTAURES 200 000€ - Groupe I - Monté - 2200m distance handicap - Grande piste

Sunday is also a superb fan day with the Fête du Nouvel An Lunaire.

The Saturday February 9th feature races include the 100 000€ Prix Ephrem Houel (shown below) along with the Prix de Munich and Prix de Lisieux, both races for 75,000€ purses.