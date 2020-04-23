Field of 32 down to eight

Columbus, OH — The 2020 ‘Greatest Horse of All Time’ tournament, presented by Omega Alpha Equine, was narrowed down to a harness racing field of eight when voting concluded on Friday (April 17).

Last week: There were several close match-ups during the Sweet 16 round, but one of the closest throughout the week was Wiggle It Jiggleit versus Sweet Lou. Both champions during their own era, it came down to the final hours to determine a winner with Wiggle It Jiggleit winning by a 14 percent margin.

Another feature of the Sweet 16 was the battle of the damsels, where 2019 Horse of the Year Shartin N squared off with 2017 Horse of the Year Hannelore Hanover. Shartin N would prevail with 65.2 percent of the 198 votes casts in the division.

The complete bracket, with week two results, can be viewed here.

This week: The Elite 8 round of the tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday (April 22), pits some of harness racing’s past champions versus some of harness racing’s present champions.

The great Moni Maker will take on the world renowned Somebeachsomewhere, pitting one of the greatest trotters of all-time versus arguably one of the greatest pacers of all-time.

The biggest match-up of harness racing’s past champions sets up on the right side of the bracket where Nihilator will take on Mack Lobell.

Votes can be cast by visiting the Harness Racing FanZone Twitter page by clicking here. Voting closes on Friday at 9 a.m.

April 22, 2020, from the USTA Communications Department